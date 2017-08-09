TOP STORIES
Minister Commends IEA Over Free SHS Policy
The Deputy Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adu-Twum, has praised the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) for proposing 1 percent increase in the VAT rate to help sustain the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government’s Free Senior High School policy.
The its press briefing in Accra recently to discuss the Mid-Year review budget presented by the Finance of Minister, the IEA director of Advocacy and Programs, Dr. Frankie Asare- Donkor urged the government to increase VAT by 1 percent to support the free SHS policy.
Speaking at a press briefing in Sunyani on Monday, Dr. Osei Adu-Twum said there have been some school of thoughts and IEA’s suggestions is a good one.
The Brong- Ahafo Regional press briefing was to highlight the key components of the free SHS policy.
The minister stated that under the free SHS policy, no child should be sent home for non-payment of school fees, there would be removal of cost barriers, provision of school infrastructure, improvement in secondary education and there would be equity.
About 120, 000 students would have not been in school if not because of the free SHS policy being introduced by the government.
He said the IEA is a reputable organization and he would not question why the IEA was saying that, because they might have done a research on that, but added that VAT increase has its implications.
He said it is above him to tell the media how the government is going to sustain the free SHS policy.
Dr. Osei Adu-Twum called on every organization in the country to offer suggestions as to the sustainability of the policy.
The deputy Education minister said the government appreciates the fact that the IEA was offering a suggestion about the policy and it is very important the government welcomes the IEA suggestion and praise them for spending their time on the free SHS policy.
