Fisheries Minister Must Buck Up Or Butt Out!!!
Of course, they would run to the media if you are not competently performing the job to which you have been duly sworn and comfortably paid and/or are being paid to do. You see, our fishermen are not there to humor you or make you feel undeservedly comfortable for doing little or absolutely nothing. They do what they do to make a decent living, and in the process serve the essential nutritional needs of millions of Ghanaians who rely on their regular catches from the sea, out of which they and their ancestors have been toiling under the grueling sun day-in-and-out for umpteen generations and centuries.
It used to be that these fishermen went about their business paddling their canoes with their bare arms and raw energy. Those were the days when physical strength was a prime requisite for the job. These days, with the advancement of outboard-motor technology and advances in the design and mass-produced mechanized shipping boats and trawlers, the bulk of the fisherman’s productivity has come to be heavily dependent on the ready availability of fuel to power these fishing boats and trawlers. In the case of the Ghanaian fisherman, it is something called “premix fuel.”
I also don’t know whether the criteria for being appointed Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development is one that is based on one’s “littoral ethnicity.” I make this observation because nearly each and every one of the appointees to the cabinet portfolio under discussion has come from one of the four coastal regions of the country, namely, Volta, Greater-Accra, Central and the Western regions. It is almost as if in order to be deemed to be efficient in this portfolio, one ought to have been born and bred in any of these four coastal regions.
The reality, however, clearly appears to be something totally different. Nearly every Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, since this portfolio was created, at least during the 20-odd years of Ghana’s Fourth-Republican dispensation, has had problems pertaining to the inadequate supply of premix fuel. You would think that the littoral or coastally born and bred cabinet appointees who have occupied this portfolio, both past and present, would have been up to snuff about the seasonal vicissitudes of the fishing industry, and thus the imperative need to ensure the massive availability of this most essential ingredient to the successful performance of our career fishermen.
Well, lest I be brought up on charges of gender bias, I really don’t know of any Ghanaian women directly engaged in deep-sea fishing, so I will stick to the rather “sexist” identification of the key players in this industry. At any rate, what inspired me to write this self-consciously rambling article was a news item captioned “Don’t Run to Media with Premix Issues – Fisheries Ministry” MyJoyOnline.com / Ghanaweb.com 8/8/17), in which Ms. Elizabeth AfoleyQuaye, the Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister, was reported to have pleaded with our hardworking but woefully underappreciated fishermen to channel their occupation-related grievances to the various local and regional officials of the ministry, rather than hastily registering their complaints with the media.
Now, I won’t quibble over the fact of whether Ms. AfoleyQuaye has a modicum of reason to her admonishment. All that I would say is that she has absolutely no excuse, whatsoever, presiding over an acute shortage of premix fuel at the very height or peak of the annual fishing season.
