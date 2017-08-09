TOP STORIES
The lower one kowtows, the higher one is likely to jump.By: Augustine Akwasi Nim
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3742
|4.3786
|Euro
|5.1354
|5.1389
|Pound Sterling
|5.6716
|5.6790
|Swiss Franc
|4.4817
|4.4855
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4549
|3.4571
|S/African Rand
|0.3312
|0.3313
|Australian Dollar
|3.4563
|3.4625
British Council, Ghana announces August 30-31 ‘Social Thursday’ Event
The British Council has announced the first of its Social Thursday event series slated to take place at the British Council in Accra, Ghana, on Wednesday, 30th August to Thursday 31st August 2017, from 10am to 8pm each day. This event is hosted in partnership with TEDx Accra and SE Ghana.
The goal of this event is to assist social entrepreneurs with the needed skill sets to create impact and profit in their businesses. Social entrepreneurs will get the opportunity to explore solutions to the challenges faced in generating profit and impact in their businesses. The event will also present an avenue for the general public to attend a TEDx-styled talk on the theme, “IMPACT AND PROFIT’’. The talk is expected to uncover how to effectively deliver, measure and communicate impact as well as improve profit margin as a social enterprise.
This year, the British Council is giving social entrepreneurs the chance to exhibit their products and services on both days. There will also be an opportunity to participate in a business pitch competition coupled with mentoring sessions from business experts.
Attendance is free. Visit the British Council Ghana website to register or follow us on twitter @ghBritish via the hashtag #SocialThursday, and on Facebook
For those who want to pitch
Are you a social entrepreneur and ready to pitch your idea to a group of investors for advice, funding and skills development from the British council’s skills hub during the social Thursday? Then register here. Sign up now for limited slots.
For Exhibitors
From Wednesday, 30th August 2017 to Thursday, 31st August 2017, we are creating space for 20 social entrepreneurs to exhibit their businesses (Products and Services) at the Social Thursday Event for FREE. Register here.
