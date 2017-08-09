TOP STORIES
Ambassador Of Youth For Human Rights International In Morocco Zakaria El Hamel Elected As Deputy Chairperson, North Africa Sub Region, AYUC
President of Youth for Peace, Ambassador of Youth for human Rights International in Morocco Zakaria El hamel been elected as Deputy Chairperson, North Africa Sub region, of African Youth Union Commission - AYUC.
Zakaria El Hamel is the chairman and founder of Youth for Peace and Dialogue between Cultures, a non-profit organization which its mission is to build a world where young people from different religions and backgrounds can come together to create understanding and respect by serving their communities.
As a Youth for Human Rights Ambassador in Morocco Zakaria el hamel is encouraging a new generation to stand up for peace and human rights in a turbulent Arabic World.
Yet the threat of extremism is ever-present, as evidenced by more than 2.000 Moroccans that Interpol have been recruited by the Islamic state group,(IS) to fight in Iraq and Syria and the hundreds more that have joined IS in Lybia.
And this is exactly why 36 years old Zakaria El Hamel is so important for Morocco for almost two decades. Zakaria has dedicated himself to creating a culture of tolerance and understanding by instilling an awareness and appreciation of human rights.
Zakaria reached further for even more help, working alongside religious leaders from the Catholic, Islamic, Christian, Jew and Methodist Faiths.
Been appointed Zakaria El hamel said “Africa has great potential and more than 65% of Africa's people are young. They are the Change , Young people must be heard and must speak up, they are the future - The African future.”
Morocco rejoins African Union after more than 30 years
The country left the Union in 1984 after a row over the status of Western Sahara. Morocco’s readmission brings hope of peace-building over the territory
“It is so good to be back home, after having been away for too long.”
