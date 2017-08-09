TOP STORIES
It is not letting the storm pass that really matters but rather moving through the storm that matters.By: KWAME OASE
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3742
|4.3786
|Euro
|5.1354
|5.1389
|Pound Sterling
|5.6716
|5.6790
|Swiss Franc
|4.4817
|4.4855
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4549
|3.4571
|S/African Rand
|0.3312
|0.3313
|Australian Dollar
|3.4563
|3.4625
US Based Broadcast Legend; Danso Abebrese Retirement Party In NY
Danso Abebrese, The US based Broadcast Legend of Amansan Radio NY fame and former GBC Broacaster is having a huge retirement party in New York on Aug. 12th, 2017; Here is a little know history fact about the man who has had a great career in Broadcast Journalism.
He was born to Opanin Kwabena Danso of Boagyaa Besease and Maame Yaa Abrafi of Dadease in the Amansie District of Ghana, both of blessed memory. Was born on June 29th, 1955 and started his primary school education at Dadease Roman Catholic which he completed in 1964. Continued his middle school education at Boagyaa Besease and Anglican Middle School for one year and continued at Ahuren Methodist which he completed in 1968.
Because his uncle; Mr Adu Kyei, a former Member of Parliament for Amansie East on erstwhile Progress Party wanted him to go to high school. He went to Aworowa SDA Middle School to take the common entrance examination to high school. He passed with a scholarship to SDA high school at Asante Bekwai from 1969-1974.
Having got the ordinary level certificate, he was one of the pioneers of Adventist sixth formers which he completed in 1976. He was the Dining Hall Prefect of this institution. After his Advanced Level education, he was hired by state own radio station Ghana Broadcasting Corporation as a Newscaster. He was a Football Commentator, doing personality program "Okwanso kose kose"_motorists program in Akan.
Which later became "Ayikoo Ayikoo" workers corner in Akan.
In 1989, he resigned from GBC and traveled to the US to seek greener pastures. He did a course in Paramedics and worked as an Emergency Room Technician at New York Presbyterian Hospital from 1993-June 2017 where he retired working full time.
He worked at Amansan Radio NY as Vice-President in charge of programs. His personality program "Efie ne Abonten so "broadcast every Saturday from 9am _12pm. An immigrant program helping immigrants on various aspects of immigration with contribution from Attorney Eric Okyere Darko, an expert lawyer in new York.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Diaspora (USA)