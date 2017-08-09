TOP STORIES
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH
On The Issue Of Masterbation
Today, I'm addressing a topic on Overcoming the spirit of Masturbation. This topic is quite sensitive and many preachers often times shy away from it. I will define masturbation as the conscious arousal of one's genitals to get an orgasm or a sexual gratification.
Masturbation is stimulation of the genitals with the hand or objects for sexual pleasure. In order words it is having sex with yourself. See how weird it sounds - having sex with yourself.
Now let's look at certain myths associated with this killer act.
Myth 1: Masturbation is not a sin
Well, truth is the Bible does not explicitly state it as a sin but hey the Bible talks about cheating but never mentioned cheating in exams - does that make it OK. Many in their bid to state a portion of scripture to support the sinfulness of Masturbation normally quote Onan's account in Genesis.
Well that is not too strong a verse to use but its good to go. In the listing of the works of the flesh as according to Paul in Galatians 5 it ends the works of the flesh with something to look into. Galatians 5:21 says... envy, drunkenness, orgies, and things like these.
I warn you, as I warned you before, that those who do such things will not inherit the kingdom of God. Do you see that after listing all he could list, he said and things like these. That is like writing etc, or and many more. The Bible nowhere explicitly states that masturbation is a sin, but there is no question that the actions that usually lead to masturbation are sinful.
Masturbation is nearly always the result of lustful thoughts, inappropriate sexual stimulation, and/or pornography. It is these problems that need to be dealt with. If the sins of lust , immoral thoughts, and pornography are forsaken and overcome, masturbation will become much less of an issue and temptation.
Myth 2: I can't stop masturbating.
This myth is really foolish to even harbour for a slight second. However it is on the strength of this that many Christians are still struggling with this act. In my years of being a slave to this thing called masturbation - I used to foolishly think the same. How foolish the devil had made me. If armed robbers could repent and stop robbery - how come one masturbating couldn't.
If witches of all people could give their life to Christ and abandon the craft in witchcraft - then how come you can't stop masturbating. People of highly occultic standings koraa, have repented and stopped being occultic - so anyone involved in this act, can actually stop. Don't be deceived, you can be free from masturbstion.
Myth 3: Other Christians are not doing it
Look, I'm not telling you this myth to give you license to continue in this act but I just want you to know that this is a serious problem in the church as well as the world. There are pastors who masturbate, there are ushers who do same, there are prayer warriors who also do same - so you are not alone in this struggle for freedom. I'm saying this because - some people make it look like if you are in this act then you are not a Christian. Yesterday, I was chatting with a woman of God and she mentioned how some folks had labeled a brother "not a Christian" because this was his struggle. Come on saints, don't we have others stealing, telling lies and the rest. All of them including the one who masturbates needs help. I personally knew nothing about masturbation until months after I was genuinely born again. Its a canker affecting both unbelievers and believers. They need help not condemnation.
Now let's look at certain things that feed this act.
1. Music: Music is designed in a way to easily gain access to your soul. You see it is in the soul, where you make decisions. When it comes to music, the artist is as important as the lyrics and the beat. When David used to play his harp evil spirits tormenting Saul fled because of the spirit that was at work in David. Any artist who carries the spirit of masturbation or any other spirit can through his songs engage you in such. It doesn't matter whether the song is Gospel or RnB or Hiplife, etc. However, you can be fully sure that if it is a Gospel song the Lord will look at your desire to worship Him and safeguard you. But if the song is not Gospel be it cools, country music, inspirational songs and the like you are on your own - your spiritual stamina is what can save you but you dare not trust that stamina like that. The lyrics are also important wai. Any lyrics carrying a seductive message finds its way into your subconscious mind and after a series of brooding upon will generate a strong desire to sin of which masturbation is an option. I hear some well meaning Christians go like, me I don't like the artist and the lyrics oo, I just love the beat. You love the beat errr. Do you know what goes into the making of beats??? Selah!!!
2. Movies: Another tool through which many have been initiated into this act is through movies. I would have limited this point to just pornography but hey now even the normal Ghanaian movies koraa contain certain scenes that can arouse someone. For some old time masturbators, they can create movies in their minds and masturbate with. If you are at this level - chaley you need serioussssssss help wai. The young ones in masturbation might need hard core pornography to set the atmosphere for them. Whereas the babes in it will be even moved with Lilwin kissing Nana Ama Mcbrown. In what ever level you are you need help. Precious ones, lemme say this. PORNOGRAPHY IS EVIL VERY EVIL IS NOT GOOD FOR ANYONE; BOTH THE MARRIED AND THE UNMARRIED SHOULD STAY AWAY FROM THIS DEADLY THING. Many devils gain access into your life and home when you watch these things.
3. Friends; I know this will shock some. But if you really want to be free from this canker of masturbation then watch your friends. Regular association with friends who are in this act will gradually lead you into the same and guess what you might be comfortable doing it because they might see nothing wrong with it.
4. Loneliness; The devil always find the lonely as a prey for many things of which Masturbation is one. I'm not saying to be alone but I mean don't be lonely. There's a difference. You can be with a thousand people and still be lonely. Being alone has got to do with you being somewhere all by yourself whereas being lonely has got more to do with being "alone in your mind". This goes hand in hand with low self esteem. As for me die3, no boy likes me, blah blah blah. Lest I forget, I used to think only guys masturbate until I encountered more than fifteen girls who do same. So you see, this issue affects both sexes.
According to my personal observation and the Lord's dealings with me, I have observed that there are three levels of masturbation and sin. These are;
First level: Test Drive
Second level: "Once in a while" Drive
Third level: spirit Drive
At thee first level, you just try the sin for the first time. That might even be the only time you ever do that. You just tasted it and left it there. It sounds cool right but its not that cool, out of every ten people who test drive a sin only one doesn't return back to it. What if you test drive and you are a part of the nine to move to the second level? Onua, menfa wo life mbo chacha! My brother, don't gamble with your life.
In the "once in a while" Drive, you masturbate today and do the next one probably next month. You kinda go monthly. But then, it starts to give you more pleasure and then it becomes weekly. As you are doing this - you are attracting the spirit of masturbation. In the first two levels you were all by yourself but in the level - it becomes spirit drive. In John 14:30, Jesus said the prince of this world came and found nothing of his in me. Consistent operating in this "ministry of masturbation" makes you prepare you soul as a vessel to host the spirit of masturbation. This is a killer level. You can go to a program where Apostle Selman is preaching and you will come home to Masturbate. You can go to church and lead a powerful worship and people will fall down by the anointing and you will return only to masturbate.
Now how do we overcome:
1. Know that you are not living as the Lord wants: Until you drive it into your consciousness that this is not the life the Lord intends for you - you will see nothing wrong with this act.
2: Repent immediately: There's always the temptation of "lemme do three more" so that I sum all an confess. That's so not good, it weakens your strength to fight this spirit. Even if it's 10 times a day, confess all and start the repenting process.
3. Identify what feeds your lustful thoughts; Every individual and the tool with which they are moved to these things. I know one who will never watch pornographic movies but will create the atmosphere needed to masturbate with a seductive song. I know another who reads romantic novels as a turn on. So identify, what yours is and aggressively stay away from it.
4. Feast on the Word daily: Make it a point to be consistent with the Bible. One wise man once said, "your Bible will keep you away from sin or sin will keep you away from your Bible". True as this sounds, I need you to carry the mindset of studying the Word of God daily whether you sin or not.
5. Develop a commitment to prayer: Don't just desire to pray be committed to it. Its on the strength of that commitment that you can strongly build your spirit to repel the effects of the spirit of masturbation from your soul and body realm. In the place of prayer you kill lustful pleasures and tune your spirits into a heavenly frequency that will radiate through your soul and body.
6. Open up to someone: Most people have had prolonged struggle with this cunning spirit because they tried to go solo. Going solo often kills. Get an accountability partner - one who is not into the same struggle that you can talk to. As he/she prays with you , admonishes you and check up on you - your total freedom will be closer than before. What this spirit hates is to expose it to someone else.
7. When the Holy Spirit gives the signals, retreat; Before this act normally comes, the Holy Spirit will give you signals of that impending. You could be watching a movie and He will signal you, retreat. When you have a desire to pray or study the Word - just get up and do it. Never hesitate to pray and study the Word when you sense such promptings
If this article has been of help to you or you are struggling with this canker called Masturbation - I will like to hear from you. Contact me on WhatsApp - +233260777295 and like our Facebook page - fb.com/sbmins . I specially invite you to our annual prayer and word conference dubbed: ANAVIOSI which is happening on 26th August @ Francis Kofi Drah Conference Hall - University of Ghana. See you there.
