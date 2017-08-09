TOP STORIES
This Kind Of “Snitching” Must Not Be Tolerated
The group calling itself Concerned Activists of the New Patriotic Party, in the Chiana-Paga Constituency of the Upper-East Region, agitating for the National Executive Committee of the NPP and the ruling party’s Appointments Committee to rescind the reported appointment of some three constituency organizers of the party, should be promptly ignored (See “Chiana-Paga: NPP Group Kicks Against State Appointment of Executives” Citifmonline.com / Modernghana.com 8/8/17).
This is not the very first time that any “concerned group” of brazen detractors in the region have attempted to create confusion and disaffection among the executive ranks of the party. A similar group, not very long ago, viciously attempted to tarnish the image of one of the Afoko Brothers who had absolutely no forensically sustainable connection to the brutal assassination of Mr. Adams Mahama, then-Upper-East’s Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party nearly two years ago.
If, indeed, the three constituency organizers of the Chiana-Paga New Patriotic Party under siege had taken bribes and gone to bat for the then-ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), in the lead-up to the 2016 general election, why were these accused local party operatives, namely, Messrs. Mark Ayamga, the NPP’s Constituency Organizer; Sylvester Atule, the party’s Constituency Youth Organizer; and Thomas Kwalase, the Deputy NPP Constituency Organizer, not removed from their respective positions for more than seven months after their alleged crimes were committed, and immediately after the Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party was voted into power by a landslide electoral margin? I smell a rat here; and it is clearly that the agitators and their alleged spokesman, Mr. Daniel Namoo, have an axe to grind with the aforementioned three constituency executives that has absolutely nothing, whatsoever, to do with the loyalty or otherwise of the three Chiana-Paga constituency organizers vis-à-vis the New Patriotic Party.
To be certain, Mr. Namoo and his so-called group of Concerned Activists of the Chiana-Paga branch of the New Patriotic Party would be much better off explaining to the members of the NPP-NEC and the ruling party’s Appointments Committee, precisely why Messrs.
Ayamga, Atule and Kwalase had allegedly campaigned against then-parliamentary candidate, Mr. Clement Dandori. We simply cannot assume that just because the latter was the Chiana-Paga Constituency candidate for the 2016 parliamentary election, automatically makes his alleged internal detractors or political opponents enemies of the very party of which they clearly appear to have served with remarkable distinction.
There is an Akan-Ghanaian proverb which wisely counsels the accusers to be mindful of the fact that anytime that they point their index- or accusing finger at their opponents, the remaining three fingers of their accusatory hands squarely point at the accusers themselves, and not the accused. Mr. Namoo says that he has credible evidence pointing to the fact of the three Chiana-Paga NPP constituency organizers’ having been bribed by operatives of the then-ruling National Democratic Congress.
It is this evidence that they need to promptly present to the National Executive Committee of the NPP, not a mere badmouthing of their internal political opponents in public. Mr. Namoo also needs to rest assured that some of us staunch NPP supporters and sympathizers are not too naïve not to be mindful of the fact that not all party candidates during the last general election were staunch supporters of the party’s presidential candidates, namely, the now-President Addo DankwaAkufo-Addo and Vice-President MahamuduBawumia.
*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs
