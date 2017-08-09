TOP STORIES
MMT Kumasi Depot Manager's Thank You Note
*SUBJECT:THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT*
I would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Daniel Agyenim Boateng for graciously bowing out of what seemed like a contest between two hard working leaders of the New Patriotic Party in the Ashanti Region.
I also thank the presidency, our father Dr. Amoako Tuffuor, NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Minister, National Security ministry, management of Metro Mass Transit and a host of others who helped in diverse ways to resolve the conflict so peace may prevail.
We need this peace not just in the Ashanti Region but also in our nation so we can work on the mandate of change bestowed on us by the good people of Ghana.
As a further step to cement this peace, I hereby make it known that I am ready and willing to work with all factions that were involved in the conflict.
Job opportunities at Metro Mass Transit (MMT) Kumasi Depot would be open to all, irrespective of who the applicants supported.
Metro Mass Transit (MMT) Kumasi Depot must get back on its feet again as a vibrant economic giant in the Ashanti Region and in Ghana. And this goal can only be achieved through peaceful settlement of conflicts.
God bless the NPP. God Bless Ghana.
*Signed*
Nicholas Oduro (MMT Manager,Ashanti Region)
Cc:
*The Presidency*
*Ashanti Regional Minister*
*NPP Regional* *Chairman,Ashanti Region*
*All media houses*
*From Nicholas Oduro, Manager, Metro Mass Transit (MMT), Kumasi Depot.
Date: 8th August, 2017.
