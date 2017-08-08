TOP STORIES
Until the world recognizes the wisdom of God,knowledge will increase,so as hardship.By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3742
|4.3786
|Euro
|5.1354
|5.1389
|Pound Sterling
|5.6716
|5.6790
|Swiss Franc
|4.4817
|4.4855
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4549
|3.4571
|S/African Rand
|0.3312
|0.3313
|Australian Dollar
|3.4563
|3.4625
Motor rider remanded for robbery
Accra, Aug. 8, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court, on Tuesday remanded one Kwame Tigbornyaa, motor bike rider, on the charges of conspiracy to commit crime and robbery.
Kwame was said to have conspired with two others now at large and robbed some victims of their personal belongings and cash.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges but was remanded by the court, presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh to reappear on August 17.
Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector Victor Dosoo, told the court that the complainant, one Maxwell is a retired Army colonel, operating a drinking spot at Kotobabi while the accused person resides at James Town in Accra.
He said on July 31, at about 2430 hours, the accused together with two armed men now at large went to the complainant's house, opened one of the windows at the main hall and forced the burglar proof open.
The two accomplices entered a room of one of the victims Edem Yaa Badiako, pulled kitchen knives and threatened her to keep quiet.
They took her Compaq laptop, and an Infinix mobile phone.
According to the prosecution, during the attack one of the robbers tried to unzip his trousers but the victim managed to escape through the window and raised an alarm.
Police Chief Inspector Dosoo said undeterred, the two accomplices of the accused removed the complainant's 48 inch Samsung flat screen television, from the main hall and bolted with same.
He told the court that Kwame, who was waiting outside, picked his accomplices on his bike with the items.
On reaching Weija junction, the police patrol team signaled him to stop but sped off.
He said the police chased him to a distance and caught up them, but his accomplices escaped into a nearby bush. The flat screen television and Compaq laptop were retrieved.
On August 1, the Kokrobite police had information from the Weija police about his arrest, and the retrieval of the items, and took the accused person for investigation.
The prosecution said during investigation, Kwame admitted having brought his accomplices from Agbogbloshie for the robbery and promised to assist the police to arrest them but failed to do so.
He said Kwame was also identified by a policeman from Kokrobite Patrol team as the same person previously seen near the scene of crime at about 2345 hours, before the crime was committed.
GNA
By Hafsa Obeng, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Social News