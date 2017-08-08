TOP STORIES
No shelter to take children off the streets
Ho, Aug. 8, GNA - Mr Israel Akrobortu, Volta Regional Director, Department of Children, has said the non-availability of shelter homes is frustrating efforts being made to take children off the streets in the region.
He said though shelter homes are last resorts in child welfare promotion, they are needed to help prepare 'social inquiry report' for easy family tracing and reintegration.
Mr Akrobortu said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency whiles raising concerns on the activities of child hawkers at traffic lights in the central business district of Ho.
He said it was sad that child hawkers were increasing by the day in the regional capital, with some who were trafficked, working as head porters and breadwinners for their 'masters and madams' at the expense of their education.
'These are all due to urbanization and poverty but we are doing our best to contain the challenge through education and sensitization,' Mr Akrobortu said.
Mr Cyril Deamesi, Ho Municipal Social Welfare Officer, said due to lack of funds and shelter homes, they occasionally rescue a few of the children and reintegrate them with their families.
He said apart from these challenges, they are regularly abused by traders in the central business district.
GNA
By Sumaiya Salifu Saeed, GNA
