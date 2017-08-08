TOP STORIES
Some say the sky is the limit, others say reach for the sky. But I say the sky is not the limit, reach beyond itBy: Nana Adjoa Boahemaa
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3742
|4.3786
|Euro
|5.1354
|5.1389
|Pound Sterling
|5.6716
|5.6790
|Swiss Franc
|4.4817
|4.4855
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4549
|3.4571
|S/African Rand
|0.3312
|0.3313
|Australian Dollar
|3.4563
|3.4625
AME Zion Church Winneba District holds Conference
Senya Beraku (C/R), Aug. 8, GNA - Reverend Doctor Emmanuel Kweku Badu Essilfie, Presiding Elder of Winneba District of the African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Zion Church, has called on the society to help the youth to unearth their talents.
He said talents were gift and wealth from God and there was the need to help the youth who were the future of the country to discover, develop and utilize them towards the manifestation of national development and to the Glory of God.
Rev. Dr. Essilfie made the call when he delivered a sermon to climax a five-day conference the District held at Senya Beraku.
The conference was on the theme, 'Refocusing on Our Purpose' and it was in preparation towards the general Western African Episcopal Zion Church West Ghana Conference to be held this month.
The Winneba District is made up of 20 Churches in Central Region, including Kasoa, Awutu Beraku, Senya, Bawjiase, Ansaful, Ojobi, Akotie, Apam, Agona Swedru, Paapase, and Winneba.
The Almighty God created mankind for a purpose, but it is clear that human-beings have depart from that purpose, allowing the influence of the world to cripple us to do things which are against the will of the Lord, Rev Dr Essilfie said.
'Let us go back to our roots as human beings since we are the salt of the earth and light of the world, to be steadfast in the lord and to focus on his will'.
He said freedom of the church means that people should always live on the principles of God, by doing his will and not to embark on acts base on human right that will not help to attain salvation.
'I appeal to you therefore brothers, by the mercy of God to present your bodies as a living sacrifice, holy and acceptable to God, and transformed by the renewal of our minds, doings things acceptable and perfect,' he said.
Rev. Dr. Essilfie underscored the need for humans to refrain from all immoral activities that could lead them to destruction and to refocus on their purpose on this earth, by leading lives worthy to the glory of God to attain salvation
GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Social News