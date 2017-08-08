modernghana logo

Nana Addo extends tenure of retiring IGP by two years

CitiFMonline
22 minutes ago | General News

President Nana Akufo-Addo has extended the tenure of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante Apeatu by two years.

Mr. Apeatu who was appointed about seven months ago has reached the mandatory retirement age of 60.

Mr. Apeatu who took over from Mr. John Kudalor has so far carried out four different reshuffles within the period.

In the latest shake-up , Mr. Apeatu made changes within his senior officers.

Among the officers who were affected included the Director General of ICT, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, was appointed as the Director General of Operations.

Dr. Dampare replaced COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno who was also been appointed the Director General in charge of Special Duties.

COP Prosper Ablorh who was the Director General, Special Duties was also appointed the Director General Welfare.

ACP Anthony Aidoo was also appointed the Director General, ICT.


By: Franklin Badu Jnr/citifmonline.com/Ghana

