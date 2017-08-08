TOP STORIES
Don't stare at me,go out there and make something better out fom the shit and let your presence on earth be felt.By: Derick Nsiah Boadu
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3742
|4.3786
|Euro
|5.1548
|5.1583
|Pound Sterling
|5.6935
|5.7009
|Swiss Franc
|4.4951
|4.4974
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4481
|3.4505
|S/African Rand
|0.3293
|0.3297
|Australian Dollar
|3.4537
|3.4616
MTN Ghana Hosts High Valued Customers In The Eastern And Volta Regions
Accra, August 08, 2017, MTN Ghana held its Y’ello Soiree for customers in the Eastern and Volta Regions at Akosombo. The event was organized to celebrate and show appreciation to customers for their loyalty to the MTN brand.
The customers were treated to a night of comedy, musicand danceas well as series of activities that saw some lucky customers presented with exciting gifts such as iPhone 7 plus, Samsung Galaxy S8 and others.
In a welcome address at the soiree Mr. David Woasey, Eastern and Volta Regional Manager for MTN said“Our mission to make our customer’s lives a whole lot brighter inspires us to continue engaging with you more often in innovative ways such as this Y’ello Soiree.”
On his part, the CEO of MTN Ghana,Mr Ebenezer Twum Asante thanked the customers for their unwavering support to MTN. “The confidence and trust you have placed in making MTN the network of choice and leader in the telecommunications industry in Ghana will never be taken for granted.”
“Our customers are the central part of MTN’s operations because you drive our business and you are the reason we exist. MTN is committed to ensuring that we give our customers great value and a distinct experience” he added.
The soiree held in Akosombo was the fifth to be held since the inception of MTN Y’ello Soiree in 2015. This event has been held in Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi and will be extended to customers in the Northern region.
MTN has instituted various initiatives aimed at creating a distinct customer experience. On Valentine’s Day walk-in customers who visit any MTN branch across the country received special MTN Branded chocolates, and Special Day celebrations such as Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, Yuletide giveaways and birthday rewards.
MTN also invest in cutting edge technologies to deliver relevant, innovative solutions for business and social needs. In 2017, MTN Ghana earmarked $143.7 million to increase network capacity, deploy infrastructure, and accelerate the rollout of additional network sites.
In recognition of MTN’s strategic focus of delivering excellent customer service, MTN was awarded the Customer Experience Award for the fourth consecutive year at the Ghana Information Technology Telecoms Awards (GITTA) and Customer Service Team of the Year for the second consecutive year.
About MTN Ghana
MTN Ghana is the market leader in the increasingly competitive mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay Monthly and Pay As You Go Services. The company has committed itself to delivering reliable and innovative services that provide value for subscribers in Ghana’s telecommunications market. Since its entry into Ghana in 2006, MTN has continuously invested in expanding and modernizing its network in order to offer superior services to a broad expanse of the nation.
Total network investments from 2006-2016 are about US$3.472 billion. MTN has the widest network coverage across Ghana. With the recent commercial launch of 4G LTE services, MTN became the only mobile operator providing 4G services in all regional capitals and large cities. The company has also built three modern switch and data centres to deliver stable, reliable, efficient and robust Telecom and Data Services to customers.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Regional News