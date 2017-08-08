TOP STORIES
IT'S ONLY THROUGH YOUR OWN SELF THAT THE SECRET TO SUCCESS,THAT CAN CHANGE YOUR DESTINY CAN BE ACHIEVED.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3742
|4.3786
|Euro
|5.1548
|5.1583
|Pound Sterling
|5.6935
|5.7009
|Swiss Franc
|4.4951
|4.4974
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4481
|3.4505
|S/African Rand
|0.3293
|0.3297
|Australian Dollar
|3.4537
|3.4616
Valerie Sawyer Is More Corrupt Than Rawlings, Trust Me
It is a risible case of the pot calling the kettle black. Or are we to assume the reverse to be the case in this particular instance? I am, of course, referring to Dr. Valerie Sawyer, the jaded parasitic career operative and former Rawlings political pit-bull – some have even nicknamed her “That Bitch” – who has now opportunistically switched her allegiance to the recently defeated President John Dramani Mahama. In the wake of Chairman Jerry John Rawlings’ latest salvo against the thoroughgoing and pathologically criminal Mahama regime at Ada, during that traditional polity’s 80th anniversary celebration of the Asafotufiami Festival, Dr. Sawyer emerged swinging and angrily accusing the Founding-Father of the country’s main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of literally giving the barely 7-month-old Akufo-Addo Administration a free pass (See “Rawlings Is Corrupt – Valerie Sawyer” Ghanacrusader.com / Ghanaweb.com 8/8/17).
There is something funny here; and it is the fact that both antagonists are in abject denial of their equally massive contribution to rank political corruption in the country. Indeed, during Election 2016, Dr. Sawyer was widely known to be making frenzied rounds of the various constituencies of the Greater-Accra Region, generously doling out money to local NDC party chiefs like a “Mother Christmas,” if there were any such mythical personality or figure. She was also widely accused by some operatives of her own party of having deliberately starved them of the same dole, which she vehemently denied in a long rambling article posted on several media websites. And so maybe the former denizen and fixture of the Kufuor reconstructed Flagstaff House would do herself and the rest of the irreparably discredited Mahama Posse, whom she has been so shamelessly and recklessly representing, some good by revealing to the Ghanaian voting public precisely where and how she came by such moneys; and, also, precisely how much she had had in her money bag, as it were.
You see, it takes one to know one, as the maxim goes. In this context, however, I guess you could call it a double-edged sword. The fact of the matter is that it was the bloody and pathologically self-righteous Chairman Jerry John Rawlings who created the political beehive of wanton corruption and thievery of the public dole called the National Democratic Congress. And truth be said: without the undue and protracted domination of the National Democratic Congress on the Ghanaian political landscape, and before the latter the so-called Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC), absolutely nobody would know the name and identity of that human entity called Valerie Sawyer. This career political hack’s entire identity is inextricably interlinked with the existence and destiny of the National Democratic Congress’ party machine. And so in a real, practical sense, Mrs. Sawyer is the analogical equivalent of Pygmalion to Chairman Rawlings’ Prof. Doolittle, if memory serves your truly accurately.
It is also significant and interesting to recall that in the wake of the resounding defeat of the Mahama-led National Democratic Congress, Dr. Sawyer was one of those self-righteous NDC operatives with an imperious sense of entitlement who vehemently argued in the national media, the purportedly inalienable constitutional right of Mahama appointees to be retained at post.
The leader of this group of political rascals, of course, was none other than the infamous and brazen academic plagiarist called Haruna Iddrisu, who today doubles as both the NDC-Member of Parliament for Tamale-South as well as the Parliamentary Minority Leader. And so you know the proverbial stuff of which these congenital miscreants are made. I also don’t know precisely what she means, when Dr. Sawyer calls the man who made her who and what she is today “The Twin Brother of President Akufo-Addo.”
And so, on this count also, Mrs. Sawyer would do better to explain herself; otherwise, she makes those of us who have studiously followed the very black-and-white political careers of Messrs. Rawlings and Akufo-Addo, reasonably conclude that Dr. Sawyer made the remarks attributed to her either because she was strung up and high on marijuana or some such statutory contraband; or she had simply forgotten to take her physician-prescribed psychotropic medication.
*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., Ph.D.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Feature Article