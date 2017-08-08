TOP STORIES
HEDUCA Foundation organises health screening for Ada community
Ada (G/A), Aug 8, GNA - More than 100 members of the Ada community benefited from a free health screening exercise organised by the HEDUCA Foundation, an NGO in collaboration with the GUTA Foundation and the Ministry of Health.
The Foundation also organised a breakfast for patients with sickle cell in the Ada Hospital and interacted with them and donated medical equipment and assorted items to the Sickle Cell Unit.
The community members were screened and tested for their blood pressure, malaria, Hepatitis B, and sugar levels and given the needed education about their status.
Out of 105 people screened, nine tested positive for Hepatitis B, 10 tested positive for malaria, 12 tested positive for high sugar level above 10mmol/L and refereed to the Hospital for confirmatory while 22 recorded high blood pressure.
The exercise formed part of the activities to mark the 80th Anniversary of the Asafotufiami Festival of the Ada community. The NGO educated people on various health issues.
Asafotufiami is an annual warriors' festival celebrated by the people of Ada, in the Greater Accra Region. It commemorates the victories of the warriors in battle and those who fell on the battlefield.
Mrs Christiana Paintsil, the Chief Executive Officer of HEDUCA Foundation said the exercise was also to create awareness about sickle cell disease in the country especially in the Ada community.
'I am a native of this community, my Father is among the Kingmakers while my Mother is a Queen Mother, so i thought it prudent to organise the exercise to enable the community members to know their status and respond accordingly,' she added.
She said this year marked the 10th anniversary of her brother death from the sickle cell disease and so she decided to use the opportunity to create awareness about the disease since most of the indigenes were unaware about the disease.
She said since July, their outfit had embarked on educational campaigns in the schools about sickle cell disease, with focus on prevention and the need as partners to test for their genotype before marriage.
The CEO noted that the exercise was crucial because reports revealed that 15,000 children have sickle cell annually in the country, which posed a threat to health care, adding that the Foundation planned to raise funds to help in the screening and intensify education about the disease.
Mrs Paintsil stated that, the Foundation would focus on prostate cancer next year as part of their medical outreach programme to create awareness about the disease.
She advised the public to regularly go in for check-ups as well and engage in physical exercises in order to stay healthy.
GNA
By Kodjo Adams, GNA
