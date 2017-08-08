TOP STORIES
All expenses are covered under free SHS programme
Sunyani, Aug. 8, GNA - Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Deputy Minister of Education on Monday, reminded parents that all expenses are covered under the implementation of the free Senior High School (SHS) programme, to begin in September.
He said under no circumstance should parents and guardians accept and pay bills from institutional authorities as their children and wards prepared to go to school.
Dr Adutwum gave the reminder when he interacted with the media to brief practitioners on the implementation of the government's free SHS programme in Sunyani.
He said all was set for the implementation of the programme in September, saying the government would not allow anything to become impediment to the schedule.
Dr Adutwum warned educational authorities against charging any bill covering the first year students, indicating that culprits would be sanctioned.
Reacting to a question on how to strengthen the basic schools, the Deputy Minister said the infrastructural component of basic schools in the country is being addressed.
He announced that the government would soon construct 1,000 kindergarten schools across the country to enable all school going age children to access formal education.
He said teachers and educational heads would also be monitored to assess their performance.
Dr Adutwum observed that the media played critical role for the successful implementation of the programme and asked practitioners to execute their watchdog role in diligence.
He expressed optimism that with support from the media, the government would be able to identify and addressed basic challenges as the programme starts in the next academic calendar.
GNA
By Dennis Peprah, GNA
