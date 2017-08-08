TOP STORIES
You cannot be mad at somebody who makes you laugh - it's as simple as that.By: roylexi.com
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3742
|4.3786
|Euro
|5.1548
|5.1583
|Pound Sterling
|5.6935
|5.7009
|Swiss Franc
|4.4951
|4.4974
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4481
|3.4505
|S/African Rand
|0.3293
|0.3297
|Australian Dollar
|3.4537
|3.4616
Their Bodily Changes And Reactions Are No Respecters Of Values And Norms!
We have always lived with values and norms and conventionally, they have informed and influenced us. But how do these values and norms originate or emerge? I have no idea how, but at least I do know very well that they are because we are, and we define them. It is also not in dispute that in most cases we adjust, bypass, tweak, qualify and even redefine these values and norms to suit our whims and caprices at convenience when we so cherish, by taking a defensive justification that the “the law (in this case values and norms) was made for man and not man for the law”
Again, we have been found so many times in the web of conveniently redefining and altering our values and norms to suit even mean situations which most often than not are inconsequential if neglected. Yet ironically, Society finds it too difficult and almost impossible to at least share places with crucial and very necessary interventions such as Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) and guaranteeing adolescent Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) for the lame excuse that it is alien to our values and promotes promiscuity.
Promiscuity really? For how long can we continue to keep the fresh meat away from the fire? I find it seriously pathetic yet extremely curious that my society has allowed her ignorance and conservativeness to grow and glow in such rigor so formidable enough to become her worse and fierce threat as well as the very bane of her now bleak and despicable future. Like seriously why would any serious society not know that keeping a growing plant away from sunlight makes it grow tall eagerly in search of sunlight and that once there is the minutest escape point towards sunlight, the plant grows speedily towards that point in search for sunlight? My naked and helpless society is simply nurturing her most valuable assets (the youth) in the light of the above scenario and pitiably, my blind society is surreptitiously stoking promiscuity fueled ignorantly by her loyal attachment to values and norms. She is building a state as catastrophic as nuclear time-bomb and dreadful as a starved wild beast ready both to explode and dash out in a fashion of mass harm and destruction to the helpless glare of her very self and she will look on in regretful wonderment as her values and norms seek custodians but in vain. I weep and lament profusely for the tomorrow of my already bleeding society!
It is long super overdue that we stand to face the realities and tackle our challenges head-on. Let my bleeding society be informed that the last time I checked; testosterones, estrogens, progesterones and their cronies do not seek the approval of values and norms before they develop nor do they require the clearance of norms and values to effectively function. And please add that the routine blood flow in the innocent adolescent girl which society calls ‘menstruation’ do not wait on values and norms to open the door at will for its necessary periodic flow. It does so periodically un-induced with absolutely no recourse to values and norms, not even the most revered and highly venerated ones.
Lest I forget, please include in the list of things to tell my bleeding society that unless proven otherwise, I am reliably aware that wet dreams do not seek license from the duo (norms and values) before they occur neither are they controlled nor influenced by the gods. It is purely an act of nature!
How can my society be so unfair and unjust, so cruel to hoard the natural gifts of the adolescent from him/her? And why would she keep the innocent young folks who are only responding to nature, blind and rob them of knowledge of things that naturally develop and function in them? Why must she shut them from either knowing or asking about their own bodily reactions and urges? I do not fault my conservative society if she does not know or have the information herself, but I definitely will fault her efforts and attempts to prevent the innocent adolescent from learning and knowing what they must know. This deliberate injustice to nature and the innocent adolescent must stop before it is stopped by the increasing disenchanted and disillusioned information hungry and curious adolescent generation!
Before I may hop into the bandwagon to join the conventional chorus in singing “ayekoo” to my society for her long lasting loyalty to her darlings ‘values and norms’; it is only appropriate that I remind her that in the midst of her loyalty to her darlings and non-receptiveness as well as sheer bitterness to CSE; per the Ghana Health Service Family Health Division’s 2015 report (GHS-FHD, 2015) 17% of all abortion clients were adolescents, 30% of all births registered were by young people aged 10-24 (GDHS, 2014), 14.2% of women aged 10-19 have begun childbearing (GDHS, 2014), and 50.7% of married women aged 15-19 have unmet need for family planning (GDHS, 2014). As if that is not scary enough, the proportion of adolescent girls aged 15-19 years having first sexual activity by 15 years has increased by 61.6% in 15years from 7.3% in 1998 to 11.8% in 2014 (GDHS, 2014).
Now; to the contrary of my society’s lame claims and true to the age long adage “to be fore-warned is to be fore-armed”, the literature is replete with tried and trusted evidence of the sure potency of CSE in reducing the skyrocketing prevalence of sexual activity among young people. Apparently, it is rational that whiles we must not cease to homage our values; we must as well be very receptive and supportive to CSE if our society must survive the events and passing of times to house her much cherished values and norms. Alluding to the ancient assertion; we must teach the young ones with CSE the way they should grow so that when they grow, they will not depart from it and will less likely fall prey to foul SRH choices and vices.
Finally, let me remind mother society once again that; if her already paled legacy must be resurrected and continued with dignity, then she must nurture her young ones with CSE or she will live in regret as the sole witness of her own mess and irreversible tragedy. #CSENOW!
BY:
Aaron Atimpe,
Chairman: Marie Stopes International Ghana Youth Advisory Board and Ghana Health Service Youth Advisory Committee.
Email: [email protected]
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Aaron Atimpe
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Opinion/Feature