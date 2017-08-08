TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3742
|4.3786
|Euro
|5.1548
|5.1583
|Pound Sterling
|5.6935
|5.7009
|Swiss Franc
|4.4951
|4.4974
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4481
|3.4505
|S/African Rand
|0.3293
|0.3297
|Australian Dollar
|3.4537
|3.4616
NCCE Needs Rebranding
A former Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Mr. Kwadwo Agyei Darko, has suggested a rebranding of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) to serve its constitutional purposes.
Mr. Agyei Darko said the NCCE is perceived as an extension of political parties and that image is killing the integrity of the commission.
He said he was instrumental in the process for the 1992 constitution to capture the NCCE but never thought the commission would one be seen as employing political party activists.
The former Local Government Minister said this when he was speaking on the Space FM Morning Flight show, hosted by Dickson Smith on Monday.
The NCCE is the state agency responsible for the education of Ghanaians on civic matters.
Per the constitution of Ghana, the commission is to develop and maintain with the community the sense of the principles and objectives of the constitution of the Republic of Ghana as the fundamental law of the Ghana.
The commission is also to educate and encourage the public to defend the constitution at all time, against all forms of abuse and violation.
The NCCE is also develop policies for the consideration of Government , from time to time , programmes at the national, regional and district levels aimed at realizing the objective of the constitution of Ghana, among others.
Mr. Adjei Darko alleged that CDR members in those days were pushed into the commission and that had made Ghanaians to perceive the commission as an extension of a political party.
The former Member of Parliament (MP) for Sunyani West constituency in the Brong-Ahafo region, said from the start, NCCE dented its image and that affected its education and made the public not to patronise their civic education at the various communities in the country.
Mr. Agyei Darko said ever since then, the NCCE has never had any proper image and that, they really need rebranding.
