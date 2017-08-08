TOP STORIES
Open Letter To Ken Ofori Atta
Dear Ken Ofori-Atta,
Greetings!
I understand you have a notion that Ghanaians talk more and do less right? You said this during your presentation of the Mid-Year budget review. You got it all wrong.
Who born dog? How can one walk through a refuse dumb without expecting to be pierced by a broken bottle? You talk too much! In fact you were referring to yourself and the entire NPP fraternity not Ghanaians!
The stink-rat has married the widow of the large malodorous ant and the evil shell is thereby increased. Then again, whoever burns his hair will definitely smell the scent. Mr. Minister, the most important thing you can do right now is to apologize to the Ghanaian people that you lied your way to power and re-engage them in the process of the NPP’S governance to get them understand what can work in your government to make the Ghanaian politics cool again; and interesting again; and important again as you inherited from the NDC-Mahama-led administration.
Understand this; "one who brings untrodden faggots to his house should expect the visit of Lizards" .Let us examine the untrodden faggots you brought upon yourselves and you will understand why lizards are currently your guests and why I said you were talking to NPP members not Ghanaians. Let's go for a reality check because we can't go the way of false hopes! Let us reflect back on the instances that enabled the NPP to win elections 2016.
Hon. Finances Minister, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo told Ghanaians that he would restore Trainee allowances in 100 days of his Government if given the nod. We are in August already; 8 months after taking over the mantle of leadership trainee allowances have not been paid; we don't know when their allowances would be restored; if it can be restored at all! That's talking more and doing less!
Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo told Ghanaians that;
"Ghanaians are becoming increasingly concerned about their security due to the increasing levels of crime and lawlessness under the Mahama led NDC government. Today Ghanaians do not feel safe. The Mahama led NDC government has failed the people of Ghana in terms of security of the country and its citizens. Our existing laws are largely not enforced and when they are, they're done selectively often with much interference from the Executive."
Reality check; today criminals are protected by nolle prosequi, miscreants are encouraged, criminality has been entrenched by subtle executive order. The courts are threatened and the masses are DOOMED. Even our men in uniform are living under fear and panic because they're being killed daily by your vigilante groups. The ordinary Ghanaian lives in fear and panic; always wondering where the next attack would be launched and who would be the next victim and every day now in Ghana presents further evidence of worried Ghanaians wanting their security guaranteed. Only God can help us. This is talking more and doing less. Untrodden faggots; the reason lizards have become your guests.
Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo told Ghanaians that he will pursue an agenda of 1 village 1 dam in the whole of the 3 regions of the North. Today we're being told it's raining and for that matter he can't start it this year. That's talking more and doing less.
Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo told Ghanaians that he would ensure $1 million was sent to each of our 275 constituencies to be used for their individual developmental needs over his 4 years tenure if given the nod. The reality check is that it can't be implemented this year according to the Minister for Special Initiatives Hon. Akoto Osei. That's talking more and doing less.
Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo told Ghanaians that he would implement free education for all second cycle institutions as enshrined in our 1992 constitution contrary to the NDC's promise of progressively free education starting for all day schools across the country and construction of more infrastructure to accommodate the numerous students that would be expected when such a program is fully implemented. The reality check is that you can't implement it. You're contemplating starting with only first Year entrants who must score an aggregate of not more than 24 knowing very well that the pass mark is aggregate 30. Scholarship is what you're talking about Methinks! Talking more and doing less.
Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo told Ghanaians that unemployment was an end product of "Incompetent Mahama" and that he would create jobs for all our graduates when given the nod. Today he's saying the cause of our graduate unemployment is our academic curriculum! Awurade Yakubu judgment day will be so interesting. In fact since assuming office in January; over 30 000 Ghanaians who were gainfully employed have been rendered jobless and the only excuse is that they're NDC sympathizers as if NDC sympathizers are not Ghanaians or the NDC is a criminal organisation. I'm a living testimony! Don't even attempt to deny it. No single job have been created since the NPP took over the mantle of leadership. This is talking more and doing less.
Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo told Ghanaians that he would fight corruption; the reality check is that the NPP government have reduced the corruption fight to the MICROPHONE. Corruption today has assumed unproportionate heights. The CANCEROUS USD 2.5 MILLION BOND OF KYEBI FOR MON KYENDI 2017 is still fresh on our minds. Boakye Agyarko a.k.a BOAKYEGATE of GH¢150,000.00 parliamentary bribery scandal fame still remains a nightmare. Alfred Obeng Boateng of the BUSTED BOST BOSS fame is also fresh on our minds and many others. This is talking more and doing less!
Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo condermed President Mahama without mincing words. He accused President Mahama of pursuing a family and friends government and promised the opposite. The reality check reveals that Nana Akufo-Addo is not only running a Family and Friends government but Girlfriends and Shadow Wives government too! This is talking more and doing less!
Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo accused President Mahama of running a large government and promised a lean government if elected. The reality is that Nana Akufo-Addo's government is unprecedented in the history of the country Ghana. The largest government in the world today! This is talking more and doing less.
Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo told Ghanaians that it was incompetent to borrow and that he would not borrow if given the nod. In fact Dr. Bawumia granted a press conference and reaffirmed that it's incompetent to borrow and that President Mahama has an insatiable appetite for borrowing because he's incompetent all he thinks is borrowing. He added "I have worked in the Bank of Ghana and I know the money is there. It's because of incompetence and mismanagement we're suffering" The reality check reveals that the NPP government borrows an average of GHS 3billion every month. They have done that for the past 7 months. No kilometre of road has been constructed; no toilet has been constructed; no hospital has been built. So the question Ghanaians are asking is that where's the money? This is talking more and doing less. Untrodden faggots, the reason lizards have become your guests.
Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo told Ghanaians that the cost of electricity was higher than the cost of rent and that when elected president; he would immediately reduce the cost of electricity and water tariffs. The reality check reveals that the cost of electricity is still higher than the cost of rent. Electricity and water bills are still high! There's rumor in town that it’s even going to be increased by close of year. This is talking more and doing less.
Galamseyers; cocoa farmers, spare parts dealers, Western-North region in 6months; transport fares; fuel prices; lower cost of living and many more were promised. The reality check reveals that all is not well with them. Even common army worms cannot be combated in this regime. This is talking more and doing less. Untrodden faggots, the reasons Lizards are currently your guests.
What has changed? Why the sudden turn of events? Are we safe?
Were you making these phantom promises from BEER TENTS?
Or were you granting those interviews in the run up to elections 2016 from your LIQUOR CABINETS?
Preacher man don't tell me that heaven is under the earth.
You have no idea what life is really worth.
It's not all that glitters that is gold.
Half of your story have never been told and now feeling the heat.... Get ready for more fire. The worst is yet to come. What you're seeing is a tip of the ice berg.
Hmmmmmm change has come indeed and I'm really gritting my teeth and shaking my damned head in utmost disbelief.
Yours Sincerely,
Assibid Dauda
A concerned citizen.
#LetsSeeHowItGoes
#ThisMustNotExceed4Years
#JonnyB3Gy3SteerNo!
