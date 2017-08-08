modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

WordDigest: Look For That Change

Ebenezer Zor
1 hour ago | Feature Article

"And pray for us, too, that God may open a door for our message, so that we may proclaim the mystery of Christ, for which I am in chains"

[Colossians 4:3] NIV
Paul wrote these words while he was in chains in prison.

While in prison Paul kept looking for a change that God would have for him next.

No matter the predicament you see today, we serve a God who is in the business of setting people free.

When doors looked closed all round you, God is still in control of your situation.

Keep expecting and believing Christ Jesus for that change.

So keep praying because He promises to break the chains and open new doors of hope and victory in your life.

Look for that change in Christ Jesus.
Be encouraged.
Prayer
Dear God, I put my trust in you as I look for that positive change in my life.

Confession
Indeed, you are the omniscient God.
WordDigest writer's /whatsapp page #: +233246646694

Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Ebenezer Zor

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Feature Article

TOP STORIES

USAID And The Ghana Government Partner To Increase Energy Access

37 minutes ago

Don't Be Fooled By JJ's Praises: Sawyerr To Akufo-Addo

1 hour ago

quot-img-1If you want success, then you must arise, walk and work towards getting it.

By: DR AGYEI TAKYI quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37424.3786
Euro5.15485.1583
Pound Sterling5.69355.7009
Swiss Franc4.49514.4974
Canadian Dollar3.44813.4505
S/African Rand0.32930.3297
Australian Dollar3.45373.4616
body-container-line