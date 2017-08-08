TOP STORIES
Women Academy Trains Politicians
The Convention People’s Party (CPP) in collaboration with Women Academy for Africa WAFA organised a three day workshop for some female politicians in CPP.
The programme dubbed Train The Trainer (TTT) is organised annually to train women from the various socialist political parties in Ghana on electioneering campaign strategies, fund raising and leadership skills.
The women numbering about thirty seven were made up of constituency, regional, national executives and parliamentary candidates.
According to Hajia Hamdatu Ibrahim who doubles as the Commissioner for WAFA in West Africa and also the first vice chairperson of the Convention People’s Party the programme is aimed at training women who will also go to their various constituencies and train others on political organisation and mobilisation.
The programme has been in session for about three years now and has so far trained about seventy women in CPP who have also trained others in their constituencies she said.
Credible Party
Hajia Hamdatu said the CPP as it stands now is the only credible political party in Ghana’s politics, according to her CPP is the only political party who has the interest of the ordinary Ghanaian at heart.
She urged the participants to help build a strong CPP and not to rest but help build the party’s structures in their constituencies, not only must you build strong party structures but must also make the party more attractive to others she added.
Also at the workshop was Hajia Aisha Futa, the National Women’s organiser of the Convention Peoples Party. According to her not only is the workshop a success but it will also make her work as the National Women’s Organiser easy because the workshop has built the capacity of the women to handle challenging task.
CPP Must Be Made Attractive To The Youth
According to Aisha majority of the women were made up of the youth from the various tertiary institutions and this is part of the plan the CPP has put in place to make it more attractive to the youth.
The training does not end here, those we have trained here will go to their various regions and constituencies to train others to help build the party she said.
Some of the participants who spoke to us showed appreciation to the organisers of the programme and promised to all they can to help bring the party to power in the next general election.
WAFA is an organisation made up of women in the various socialist political parties in Africa, the organisation is supported by UK Labour Party and Westminster Foundation.
