Special Prosecutor's Bill Was Unable To Sail Through: What Next InThe Horizon?
It was heartwarming moment during widely media coverage of parade of detachment of personnel from Armed Forces. That was when our galant soldiers gathered steam in their readiness in anticipation of galamsey figh. I watched with national pride and unvarnished belief that majority of Ghanaians also did.
Especially when we know that more than 90% of those behind illegal mining activities are foreigners. And needless to say that the time to do something about galamsey is long overdue. Because the repercussions of illegal mining activities ( land degradation, water bodies pollution and air contamination ) when unchecked could be far-reaching for Ghana and her neighbours.
So, to make the anti-galamsey task force resilient and formidable, there was need for the military to join force with the police service. Obviously the galamsey fight is within jurisdiction of the police service. But there is nothing wrong when our military personnel are used to act as 'sidekicks' or supportive base and even supplementary body to the illegal mining fight.
It goes without saying that military service has been designed to deal with external missions. While the police service is for internal wrangling. Nevertheless the military is smack dab part of national security. The fight shouldn't limit to galamsey. It should be extended to armed robbery, Slay Queen killers and their related Sakawa goons.
Inevitably, the police force is instrumental to any functioning state--especially democratic ones. Now, on the other hand the police service should be able to boast of its credibility and neutrality. That is, the police service should not be bogged in the scenario or allow themselves to be used as puppets, stooges and pawns by the political class. Their autonomy must be guaranteed. In other words, the raids conducted in the homes of NDC MPs, were not instigated by NPP top brass. That is, am surmising, the police acted on their volition based on indications of criminal activities or political malfeasance on the part of National Democratic Congression's legislators.
should that be the case, any right-thing or well-meaning Ghanaian would ask to know why the speaker of parliament had intervened. In whatever angle this is mirrored, the actions of speaker of parliament is contradictory and confusing. Definitely questions remain as to whether the police was being used as a tool to intimidate political rivals or doing the yeoman's job. Then why did the speaker summon police chief to the parliament? This in certain terms spells division in the government led by Nana Akufo-Addo
In the same token, it is completely laughable for the law enforcement agents to do shoddy job at the BOST contaminated oil saga. I mean that of Movenpinaa cum Zup fame where $15M worth of oil was deliberately contaminated and sold for $5M ( courtesy of IMANI GHANA. Good job Mr. Franklin Cudjoe!! ). Also l had to grind away in disbelief that the law enforcement agents did nothing to investigate the infamous bond deal. The $2 billions deal which was shrouded in the clouds of Ken Ofori-Atta, minister of economy's conflict of interest. The mystery ought to be unraveled
For starters, court warrant is granted after police has supplied a judge with sufficiently incriminating 'circumstantial' evidence. That in effect means police acted on leads of possible crime or offence in Mps raids. Also there is presumption of innocence of accused at all times duly mandated by our constitution. That is how procedural steps of solidly established system ought to be. l must confess that l admire too much the systemic arrangements of western countries
About a month ago when spanish PM Mariano Rajoy was indicted on corruption scheme code-named Gurtel by the police operation. 'El Presidente' had to testify in court the role he played in the scheme. Señor Rajoy has been ruling Spain since 2011, he is at the helm for 6 years now. Is that possible in Ghana? Meanwhile Spain Football Association's boss Angel Maria Villar and the son arrested and treated as common criminals on corruption charges. And the fact that FBI is investigating Trump-Russia connection only proves the point. The lesson learnt here has it that the problem is not corruption, or the people rather the system which has to change.
That is the way forward as far as systemic arrangement is concerned. Where the police service is playing a benchmark role. Eventually, taking cue from the notion of "not strong man, rather strong institution." I think we have to rebuild our systemic structures where the work of the police service is the bedrock or the foundation ( pardon the pun) of institutions. It is insurmountable to note police can arrest the president while the president cannot.
The difference is that US or Spain is using the police as epitome of well-functioning system. Ghana on the other divide has the opposite. The main reason why our anti-corruption, and infact institutions in general have not worked to their full potentials. I think l deserve some credits here. Had they listened to my earlier warnings we wouldn't have drafted anti-corruption bill where prosecutors were billed as investigators hence its rejection in parliament and subsequent withdrawal
There is no time for ridicule. Because the irony of it is that the bill which was drafted with the main goal to retrieve financial loss to the state has scored an own goal, in football parlance. As we are being told that the lawyer who crafted the master piece was handsomely rewarded financially
Prior to the drafting of the special or independent prosecutor's bill, and now, my position has not changed a bit. All that we need do is setting aside a portion of state attorneys. Also section of law enforcement agents specially trained to master corrupt practices. The difference is, in mine unlike theirs no status quo will change
Agobodzo, Richard
You can contact me on [email protected] or www. facebook.com/Agobodzo Richard
