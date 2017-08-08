TOP STORIES
By: Adwoa Ayamba
Are The Governments Of Rawlings [Military And Civilian] Since June 4 1979 Completely Cleaner Than All Governments In Ghana?
We need to know this; what is the criteria for determining which government or individual in government is corrupt? Are our laws and constitution not the yardsticks for determining wrong doings? Should governments be blamed when individuals or groups of people commit crimes in government?
Can a government be considered corrupt when no prima facie has not been established to nail a member of government in court. With hindsight we have to realize that the accusations levelled on generals Acheampong and Afrifa, Col Felli,CdrAmedume, Col Kotei and Utuka did not follow due process or did it? the lawyers should tell me.
Up to now the nation is yet to be informed about what offence each of these men committed to warrant their killing by firing squad. They were killed when they were accused of wrong doings while in government. The same accusations are still being made today against past governments and we must watch it. Can we hold former President Rawlings and his military junta for that infraction of killing innocent people? Mind you per scriptures, Lucifer was the topmost Angel in God’s kingdom until he was expelled when he disobeyed God from above. Should we blame God for the atrocities of Lucifer or Satan who has sworn to continue opposing God?
When Flt Lt J J Rawlings metamorphosed to become a civilian president in 1993 and ruled for eight years, it came to light that some members of his government fell foul of the law and were later jailed under Kufuor’s regime for corrupt practices. Should we say that rawlings was presiding over corruption?
These queries have been raised over the accusation by Flt Lt Rawlings that succeeding governments after former President Kufuor presided over corruption. He did not provide a clue, or did he?
He alleged that, the corruption that plagued the Kufuor and Mills administrations was continued by the Mahama administration, former President John Rawlings.
Addressing a crowd at the 80th Ada Asafotufiami Festival, Mr. Rawlings said corruption was the mainstay in the Kufuor and Mills administration, that Mr John Mahama continued the same bad things that were done by his two predecessors.
Mr Rawlings told the crowd that his criticism against his party, National Democratic Congress (NDC) is not borne out of hatred or dislike but out of the necessity to put people right when they go wrong.
“I don’t like stealing, I don’t like disgrace so if NDC does good, I will praise them; if they are bad, I will say it as well.
“If NPP does well, I will praise them, if they do bad I will hit them on their back”, Mr Rawlings said.
The statement made by Rawlings attracted reactions from members of his own party some of whom are daring him to come out with names of those who were corrupt for them to be prosecuted. Some people have thrown mud at him for presiding over corruption with himself being corrupt.This is sad. Sympathizers of former President Kufuor also disagreed with former president Rawling for his usual “unguarded outbursts”
The Former Deputy Chief of Staff under John Mahama, Valerie Sawyer threw caution to the wind when she took a swipe at the founder of the National Democratic Congress, Jerry John Rawlings.
She asked why the former President Jerry John Rawlings has remained silent on the corruptions in the country……...
She asked “They say he booms … I say he buzzes … like an agitated mosquito … looking for his next victim. Again, he heads for other Heads of State … describing their governance as riddled with corruption. Is he trying to say that his reign was unblemished ………?”
The Former president is revered by many for his roles as former president who made outbursts against corruption. As former president he deserves honor and be accorded a pride of place in Ghana’s leadership history. He must learn to make statements that go to unify the nation. My advice to my age mate is that, you can speak only when you can defend your thought otherwise learn to hold your peace for silence is golden.
