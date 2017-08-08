TOP STORIES
"Limitations are not limits:think,plan,hoist your abilities and hold on to challenges:- that's one sure way to have breakthrough.that's success.By: kellics klubi
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3742
|4.3786
|Euro
|5.1548
|5.1583
|Pound Sterling
|5.6935
|5.7009
|Swiss Franc
|4.4951
|4.4974
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4481
|3.4505
|S/African Rand
|0.3293
|0.3297
|Australian Dollar
|3.4537
|3.4616
I Remain Firm And Focused— Asokore Mampong MCE
The Municipal Chief Executive ( MCE) for Asokore Mampong, Alhaji Alidu Seidu has re -affirmed his commitment to deliver on good leadership to the people of Asawase.
Leadership he said, was not only the act of leading people to achieve their goals but also being firm and focus on the ground to achieve those objectives.
He noted that since assumption of office as the MCE, he has stood firm and focus despite the fact that some group of persons are trying to sabotage his efforts to change certain unwarranted projects.
The MCE was speaking to a group of journalists at his office at Asokore -Mamapong at the weekend.
" I am not purported by anybody or group persons who tend to mare my activities because i am very focused on my duties to serve the people". He alluded
Alhaji Alidu indicated that in the previous administration, corruption has undermine public confidence in the effective delivery of services at the municipality because of weak accountability.
As the result of that, he is critical in fighting and rectifying those anomalies for justification and expediency. He added.
He hinted that, plans were far advance in ensuring unemployment becomes the thing of the past.
He therefore called on Ghanaians especially the people of Asawase to pray for the NPP government to deliver on its campaign promises.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Regional News