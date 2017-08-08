TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3742
|4.3786
|Euro
|5.1548
|5.1583
|Pound Sterling
|5.6935
|5.7009
|Swiss Franc
|4.4951
|4.4974
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4481
|3.4505
|S/African Rand
|0.3293
|0.3297
|Australian Dollar
|3.4537
|3.4616
Ghana Has No Interest In Who Becomes Kenya’s President—Hamid
The Minister for Information, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid has stated that the current government is not interested in who emerges victorious in today’s polls at Kenya.
“We wish to make it clear that the Government of Ghana has no interest whatsoever in who emerges winner in Tuesday’s poll.
...The decision as to who leads Kenya for the next 4 years as president remains the sole preserve of the Kenyan people”, he disclosed in a signed release.
He however explained that the Ghanaian constitution guarantees every citizen the freedom to participate in political activity in or outside the country adding that this is not the first time members of the Democratic Union of Africa’s Observer Mission are in Kenya to monitor elections.
