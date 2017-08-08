TOP STORIES
Jumia Travel Uganda Takes Part In The 5TH Annual Uganda Hotels And Restaurants Expo At Hotel Africana
Kampala,August 8th 2017. Between the 4th and 6th of August Jumia Travel Uganda had quite the eventful weekend at the Hotels and Restaurants Expo at Hotel Africana.The Uganda Hotels & Restaurants Expo is a national-wide celebration of Ugandan Beverage Companies (Food & Drinks Manufacturers), Hotels, Restaurants, Cafes, Resorts, Tour Companies, Hospitality Service Providers & Amenity Suppliers, Culinary Students, all Food lovers, Waiters, Waitresses and Chefs all under one roof.
The expo is an annual event,now in it’s 5th year hosted to promote hospitality in Hotels and restaurants, discuss the challenges affecting the different sectors of the hospitality industry and provides a platform for these various stakeholders to market and sensitize the public about their products/services. It also aims to allow the different service providers to network and create symbiotic business relationships.
Jumia Travel Uganda a proud sponsor and exhibitor spent the three days with the team creating awareness about online hotel and flight booking in a bid to encourage the public to learn about and embrace E-Commerce as mentioned by Minister of Trade/Cooperatives, Mrs. Amelia Kyambadde at the Business breakfast on Thursday 3rd whilst officially launching the Expo.
It was also an opportunity to interact and network with several hotel partners that can be found on the Jumia Travel website.The other new twists added to the event included waiter competitions, cooking competitions for chefs as well as eating competitions and several local artists’ performances.
The public was also very excited and interested in learning that their life could be made easier with just one click. Through downloading the app which is available on Google play store as well as Apple store, they were able to experience first hand how easy hotel and flight booking is on the Jumia Travel platform.
“Through the Hotel and Restaurant Expo we are able to identify different ways in which we can improve the Hospitality sector in Uganda and the three day event really highlighted the best of what the Hotel Industry has to offer , Jumia Travel was proud to be part of this experience” Timothy Mugume Jumia Travel Uganda Country Manager said.
