Psychologists Want Law Criminalizing Suicide Abolished
A cross section of psychologists are calling for a total abolition of the law that criminalizes suicide.
They are therefore raising culture-sensitive arguments to advance their point as part of efforts to aid in abolishing the law.
The criminal offences Act-1960 (ACT 29) sees abetment of suicide and attempted suicide as a crime.
It is against this background that the concerned Psychologists want it out of the system.
They hold a strong view that suicide cases are more psychological and mental in naturee and should be treated as such.
One of strong voices against this law is Miss Mavis Gyankromaa Oti.
She is a Lecturer at the University College of Management Studies.
"We believe that this law should be completely decriminalized since it has the potential of leading to mor suicide cases," she said.
Miss Oti who is also a Child Development Expert thinks this is the best way to deal with the current trend.
She believes the issue needs to be revisited to save more lives.
