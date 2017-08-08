TOP STORIES
CEO of IncubationTV Volunteers As Teacher At Readcamp 2017
Everyone needs education, you need to go to school to learn and acquire knowledge; Knowledge is power. It make you successful and also gives you the ability to fit in any environment you find yourself, it gives you the skills to build friendship and network with other successful people.
Speaking to the media on week one of the Readcamp 2017 which started on the 1st August and will end at 17th august 2017 in madina zongo, the project director of mother of all nations foundation, Mr Abubakar Zico Ishaq Newton says" .The ability to read and write is very essential in our mordern world and a catalysis to success."
For this reason the grassroot NGO focus on improving of the education standards of young people hence the reason for their project readcamp. An intensive english literacy programme to develop people from the lower primary to the Jhs level, in various deprived communities in Ghana.
Moreover, This project is to empower the zongo community students to improve live and ability to think and make a right decisions for the future,Mr Abubakar Newton who is popularly know as kings Zico further explain that this years edition which happens to be the third has registered over 400 students so far.
He therefore appeals to corporate organisations and individuals to support initiative them with teaching and learning materials to build a new generation of readers and writers for successful oath which is veered at achieving the Ghanaian dream with leadership.
IncubationTV CEO, Mr Paul Atsu Kossi, applauded the Readcamp team for their contributions toward the students development through reading and writing skills which is linked to prompting the sustainable development goals four (4)and five( 5) that focused on quality education. He therefore encourages the voluntary teachers who double as mentors for these participants for the good job they are doing in building the mother Ghana we all wish to see.
