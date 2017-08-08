TOP STORIES
“Cut the Crap” – Valerie Sawyerr Tells Martin Amidu
The former deputy Chief of Staff Valerie Sawyerr has called on former Attorney General Martin Amidu to stop the unnecessary attacks on members of the opposition National Democratic Congress and other accomplished individuals of the nation.
Mr. Amidu who has christened himself the ‘citizen vigilante’ has attacked members of the NDC including former President John Mahama on several occasions.
In his recent epistle, Mr. Amidu blamed the Mahama-led government for the chaos at the Electoral Commission. He claimed that the EC chairperson Charlotte Osei was appointed to help the NDC rig the 2016 elections.
But in a heavily worded response, Mrs. Sawyerr asked Mr. Amidu to “cut the crap”, challenging him to resign from the NDC since he no longer promotes the cause of the party.
She added that Mr. Amidu’s “pomposity, over-bloated ego” would finally destroy him for good.
“… and what is Comrade Martin Amidu also babbling about? Martin, did I not tell you that your pomposity, over-bloated ego and sense of self-importance constitute your Achilles heel? Remember, when I told you (years ago) after a presidential press conference, that a directive had been issued that no appointee should grant a press interview in order to avoid any contradictory statements on air … and you screeched … ‘who are you … small girl like you … where were you when I was Attorney General’ etc etc? Remember I told you that it is your Achilles heel that would destroy you?
“Barely a week or so after that, you were relieved of your post as Attorney-General after attempting to assault a sitting Head of State? Since then you have become a so-called crusader, sinking lower and lower in the NDC as you seem to rise higher and higher in the NPP. I am not a soothsayer, neither am I a harbinger of gloom and doom … but once again I say to you … this time with a nation full of witnesses … that your Achilles heel will destroy you!
“Respectfully Martin, cut the crap! You have achieved your aim … the NDC is in Opposition. I challenge you to resign from the NDC since you no longer promote the cause of the NDC. Or do you also subscribe to the agenda to destroy to take over? The agenda that is based on the premise that it is easier to take over the NDC when it is in Opposition!”
