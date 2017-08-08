TOP STORIES
"HOW WELL WE KNOW WHAT A PROFITABLE SUPERSTITION THIS FABLE OF CHRIST HAS BEEN FOR US"By: POPE LEO X ( K.O.
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3742
|4.3786
|Euro
|5.1548
|5.1583
|Pound Sterling
|5.6935
|5.7009
|Swiss Franc
|4.4951
|4.4974
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4481
|3.4505
|S/African Rand
|0.3293
|0.3297
|Australian Dollar
|3.4537
|3.4616
MTN Refurbishes Hajj Village And Donate Phones To Hajj Board
Accra, August 08, 2017 – MTN, Ghana’s leading telecommunications service provider has refurbished the lodging area of Hajj pilgrims at the Hajj Village in Accra at the cost of over GH¢200,000.
The renovated lodging areawhich is about 1,300 square meters,accommodatesover 500 pilgrims.In addition to the renovation, MTN also supported the Hajj Board with a donation of mobile handsets,airtime worth GH¢31,500 andMTN souvenirs to facilitate the work of the Hajj Board.
As part of initiatives to support and provide seamless services for Hajj pilgrims, MTN will set up Mobile Money stands at the Hajj villages in Accra, Tamale and Saudi Arabia to enable pilgrims have fast access to secured and convenient money transfer services. MTN prepaid and postpaid customers roaming in Saudi Arabia will roam on Mobily (Etisalat) network without dialing any USSD codeto make or receive calls.
Speaking at the ceremony to handover the project to Hajj Board, the General Manager for Sales and Distribution Mr. Abubakar Mohammed reiterated MTN’s commitment to supporting the activities of Muslim pilgrims and the Hajj Board. “To create a conducive and comfortable lodging for the pilgrims at the Hajj village, MTN responded positively to a proposal from the Hajj Board to renovate the lodging area for the pilgrims. Within 3 weeks, this has become a reality” he added.
Mr. Abubakar expressed MTN’s gratitude to the Muslim community, especially the National Hajj Board for partnering with MTN over the past years to design offers that give pilgrims the opportunity to stay connected with family and friends whilst in Mecca.
Sheikh I.C Quaye, Chairman of the National Hajj Board, expressed his appreciation to Management of MTN for their commitment to support the Hajj Board and Muslim community in diverse ways.
MTN has been supportive of the Muslim community over the years. In 2016 MTN made a donation of 14 mobile handsets, airtime worth GH ¢7,500 and MTN souvenirs to facilitate the work of the Hajj Board. Also for the past 10 years, the company has consistently donated cash, food items, drinks and airtime to the National Chief Imam during the celebration of the EidulFitr festival. As part of MTN’s 20th Anniversary celebrations in 2016, MTN made donations to the Regional Chief Imams in Ashanti, Western and Northern to support the celebration of EidulFitr.
About MTN Ghana
MTN Ghana is the market leader in the increasingly competitive mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay Monthly and Pay As You Go Services. The company has committed itself to delivering reliable and innovative services that provide value for subscribers in Ghana’s telecommunications market.
Since its entry into Ghana in 2006, MTN has continuously invested in expanding and modernizing its network in order to offer superior services to a broad expanse of the nation. Total network investments from 2006-2016 are about US$3.472 billion. MTN has the widest network coverage across Ghana. With the recent commercial launch of 4G LTE services, MTN became the only mobile operator providing 4G services in all regional capitals and large cities. The company has also built three modern switch and data centres to deliver stable, reliable, efficient and robust Telecom and Data Services to customers.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News