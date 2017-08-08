TOP STORIES
Arrest Okudzeto Ablakwa And His Gang Over Fake Terror Alerts
In an earlier article I expressed my bitter indignation over what seems to be a calculated attempt by rascals of the NDC party in parliament and at large to destabilise the nation by faking terror alerts and creating chaos out of needless situations that have made manifest in our body politics.
This is because the anomalies created by the NDC during their distasteful rule from 2009-2017 are cancerous of an extreme malady, the present day government of the NPP is under pressure to retrieve stolen monies in the billions of cedis from certified thieves like Opuni, Ibrahim Mahama, Joseph SiawAgyepong, and their compatriots in crime.
I was thunderstruck when OkudzetoAblakwa rattled his knife-sharp teeth with a call on government to respond to the terror alerts purportedly issued by the UK, Canada, and Ameluka (America as pronounced by the former first lady,LordinaMahama). He jumped on air like an extra-terrestrial monger of a different planet wanting to cause havoc on ours. Indeed, from all indications, this whole fake terror alert saga was a brew from the devil’s special pot of the NDC.
The NDC knows that the office of the special prosecutor is an unquestionable certainty, and the person to be given the mandate is one no-nonsense character who would ensure their incarceration by all means. Who else would the stunned goons of the NDC turn to for cunning plans for salvation? Of course, the foxy OkudzetoAblakwa and his surrogates.
Then again, this character has an interest in creating mayhem in Ghana to divert attention from imminent prosecution. After all, when there is chaos as promised by BrogyaGyenfi of the NDC, who will have the time to go chasing after dishonourable thieves?
You see, let me tell you the OkudzetoAblakwa story of shame. He was called by late John Evans Atta Mills to join his useless government. Instead of being faithful to the late President by demanding his autopsy report from John DramaniMahama, who Ghanaians are blaming for the former’s death, this undesirable character is rather making caustic pronouncements in bad taste. The story continues, and it is said that he entered into government with half a chalewote (rubber slippers) and ripped underwear, perforated like a wasted mosquito net. So broke was he that friends supported him with a few Cedis for koko and kose (porridge and fried bean curd dumplings).
Today, OkudzetoAblakwa owns numerous fuel stations, and an astounding fleet of tankers that businessmen in active trade for decades cannot boast of. This is why he is creating fake terror alerts with his comrades in crime, BrogyaGyenfi, KokoonAnyidoho, Kofi Adams, AmetorQuame et al, as is suspected.
I repeat my call to the security forces to reel in this lackadaisical dead brain of a parliamentarian and get to the bottom of the fake terror alerts. If found culpable, he must be indicted with his gang in order to free the nation of such a curse as that that visited us since the rehashing of the NDC in 2009.
I wish to remind the security forces that it was BrogyaGyenfi, who stated that there will be turmoil in Ghana; it was KokoonAnyidoho, who made terrorist pronouncements; it was the NDC caucus that said they would make Ghana ungovernable under President Akufo-Addo; it was NiiLanteVanderpuye, who said that the NDC would make parliament ungovernable; it was NDC’s Collins Dauda’s brother, who said that he killed people everyday; and the instances of terror and same related statements have only been heard from the lame horse’s mouth.
Please do what you have sworn an oath to do – secure us from the terrorist NDC babies with sharp teeth!
GOD bless our homeland Ghana and make our nation “Great and Strong”!!!
