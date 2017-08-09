TOP STORIES
A Leader Is A Master Of Frugality
Serpents Are Wise Because They Do Not Waste Anything
Serpents are masters of frugality – this means they are not wasteful. They do not waste anything – when they eat an animal they eat the flesh, the horns, the bones! Snakes digest everything! Nothing goes to waste. Have you ever wondered what happens when a snake swallows an antelope? Where do the horns, flesh, hoofs, hair and teeth go?
He also that is slothful in his work is brother to him that is a great waster.
Proverbs 18:9
Snakes waste nothing and that is why they are the most successful predators on this earth. Poor countries are usually run by great wasters. Rich countries are usually run by frugal leaders who leave nothing to waste. “There is treasure to be desired and oil in the dwelling of the wise; but a foolish man spendeth it up” (Proverbs 21:20). This is why rich people stop having pity on poor people because many poor people are great wasters.
Seven Discoveries in A Poor country
Indeed, experienced rich people do not feel sorry for poor people because many poor people simply waste what God has given them. These poor countries are not operating by the wisdom of the serpent. The serpent does not waste anything. It digests the head, the eyes, the brains, the hoofs, the horns, the flesh, the intestines and the tongue of the antelope it swallows. May you not be a leader who wastes many things! May you be a master of frugality!
By Dag Heward-Mills
