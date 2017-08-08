TOP STORIES
Anti-Galamsey Operation Kills One In Obuasi
There is uneasy calm at the Obuasi town of Ayimadukrom in the Ashanti Region following the alleged shooting to death of a 31-year-old man by anti-illegal mining (galamsey) taskforce during a raid Sunday evening.
Kwabena Agyemang, who was said to be working along the bank of River Kwabrafo, was allegedly shot from the back at close range reportedly by a member of 'Operation Vanguard' – the anti-galamsey task force – stationed at Wawase, an Obuasi suburb, when he and other residents attempted to run away upon sighting members of the taskforce.
Residents of the area told DAILY GUIDE yesterday at the scene that the victim was left to his fate, as members of the taskforce made a barricade around him and ordered them (residents) to lock themselves up in their rooms.
One of the residents, Francis Arthur, told the paper that neither the victim nor any members of the community engaged the anti-illegal mining taskforce that had been commissioned to check galamsey operations in the country.
Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Operation Vanguard, Major Gariba Pabi, had earlier claimed that officers of the Ashanti Region on patrol clashed with stone-pelting illegal miners at the Obuasi town of Wawase.
According to him, the patrol team, in a bid to protect themselves, fired at the highly charged galamsey operators with the aim of dispersing them.
However, this narrative of the taskforce was discounted by residents who witnessed the tragic incident at about 4:30 pm.
Abdul Razark, who claimed to be around when the incident happened, said the taskforce fired three warning shots as soon as they arrived at the place, compelling panic-stricken neighbours to take to their heels.
“They then tackled Kwabena Agyemang, who was in possession of some gold concentrate as he raced to take cover, shooting him in the back. He fell and died instantly,” he narrated.
News of possible incursion of the dreaded taskforce in the community had put residents in fear and panic, resulting in locking up of business premises.
Family members of the victim are demanding investigations into the circumstances that led to the death of Kwabena Agyemang.
Richmond Boadi, brother of the deceased, said the account of the taskforce was doubtful since his brother was not into mining, but gathering residuals from the river banks and washing them for his daily bread.
Major Gariba Pabi would not speak to the issue any more because he had not been given clearance.
He told DAILY GUIDE at the camp at Wawase that he had been asked to direct further communication to his boss in Accra.
Arrests
Meanwhile, the anti-galamsey taskforce has arrested about 120 suspected illegal miners – 26 from the Eastern Region.
The rest were arrested in the Western Region as the security operatives raided galamsey sites.
The Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Inspector Gideon Boateng, told Starr Fm that one of the suspects, Asante Benson, 38, was arrested at Saaman, near Osino in the Fanteakwa District.
Also 19 others were arrested at Nsuapimso while six others were busted at Ankaase, near Anyinam in the Atiwa District.
The suspects are between the ages of 18 and 60.
Most of them were reportedly arrested when they were mining in the Birim River.
Items retrieved during the arrests included Chanfai machines, excavators, shovels, pick axes, among others.
Asante Benson was remanded by a Koforidua Circuit Court to reappear on August 18, 2017, as the rest await their fate.
From Ernest Kofi Adu, Obuasi
