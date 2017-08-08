TOP STORIES
Savelugu ADB Bank Burnt
Fire has gutted the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) at Savelugu in the Savelugu-Nanton municipality of the Northern Region.
The fire, which reportedly started at about 5:28 am on Sunday, destroyed computers and accessories, files, tables and other valuable items in the banking hall.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known, but some residents said it might be an electrical fault as there were power outages in the area.
The vault, which keeps the bank's money, was secured.
The timely intervention of fire officers prevented the blaze from travelling to other offices and neighboring buildings.
A source at the Ghana Fire Service who spoke to DAILY GUIDE on condition of anonymity, said the fire was caused by an electrical problem in the banking building.
According to him, the Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) was overloaded and the power was then released through the wiring of the operation office which started the fire.
He indicated that the vault and the ATM system of the bank were not affected by the fire.
The Ghana Fire Service is yet to conduct investigation into the incident to ascertain the actual cause of the fire.
FROM Eric Kombat, Savelugu
