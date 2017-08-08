modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Savelugu ADB Bank Burnt

Daily Guide
1 hour ago | General News
Frontview of Savelugu ADB
Frontview of Savelugu ADB

Fire has gutted the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) at Savelugu in the Savelugu-Nanton municipality of the Northern Region.

The fire, which reportedly started at about 5:28 am on Sunday, destroyed computers and accessories, files, tables and other valuable items in the banking hall.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, but some residents said it might be an electrical fault as there were power outages in the area.

The vault, which keeps the bank's money, was secured.

The timely intervention of fire officers prevented the blaze from travelling to other offices and neighboring buildings.

A source at the Ghana Fire Service who spoke to DAILY GUIDE on condition of anonymity, said the fire was caused by an electrical problem in the banking building.

According to him, the Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) was overloaded and the power was then released through the wiring of the operation office which started the fire.

He indicated that the vault and the ATM system of the bank were not affected by the fire.

The Ghana Fire Service is yet to conduct investigation into the incident to ascertain the actual cause of the fire.

FROM Eric Kombat, Savelugu

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

General News

TOP STORIES

Don't Celebrate Kwame Nkrumah As The Founder of Ghana - Prof Adei

47 minutes ago

Go Fight Galamsey At Denkyira-Boasi – Valerie To Rawlings

2 hours ago

quot-img-1What is a paper-money to a Cockroach?

By: Francis Tawiah (Duis quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37424.3786
Euro5.15485.1583
Pound Sterling5.69355.7009
Swiss Franc4.49514.4974
Canadian Dollar3.44813.4505
S/African Rand0.32930.3297
Australian Dollar3.45373.4616
body-container-line