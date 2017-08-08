TOP STORIES
THE EVIL THAT MAN DO LIVE AFTER THEMBy: OHENE GYAN -GRAZ ,AU
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3742
|4.3786
|Euro
|5.1548
|5.1583
|Pound Sterling
|5.6935
|5.7009
|Swiss Franc
|4.4951
|4.4974
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4481
|3.4505
|S/African Rand
|0.3293
|0.3297
|Australian Dollar
|3.4537
|3.4616
Blame Mahama for Mac Manu’s Kenya Entry Refusal
Reports indicating the refusal of entry into Kenya of a delegation of the Democratic Union of Africa (DUA), led by the former Chairman of Ghana’s ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Peter Mac Manu, does not surprise me one bit. Mr. Mac Manu was too naïve not to have seen it coming. To be certain, I could have predicted well beforehand (See “NPP’s Peter Mac Manu ‘Sacked’ from Observing Elections in Kenya” Primenewsghana.com / Ghanaweb.com 8/5/17). I could have predicted it well beforehand because already, we have Ghana’s former President John Dramani Mahama in Kenya at the head of some bogus delegation of observers from the erstwhile British Commonwealth of Ex-British Colonies, now simply known as The Commonwealth.
I call the Mahama-led Commonwealth delegation “bogus” because the operatives of the London-based neocolonialist institution foresightedly established to keep us former British colonial subjects perpetually dominated, if not politically enslaved in perpetuity, know fully well that Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta and Ghana’s former President John Mahama are populist and ethnocentric ideological clones who have maintained a stranglehold on power by foul and violent means. For instance, five years after the mysterious expiration of his immediate predecessor, Mr. Mahama has yet to officially announce to Ghanaians, and the rest of the global community at large, the precise circumstances under which then-sitting President John Evans Atta-Mills met his death, as the last executive occupant of the former Danish slave castle in Accra, or The Osu Castle, the former seat of government.
We also have President Uhuru Kenyatta, the son of Kenya’s first postcolonial leader, the late President Jomo Kenyatta, who until very recently was an indicted criminal suspect on the prosecutorial calendar of the International Criminal Court (ICC). And then just last year, during Ghana’s independence anniversary celebrations, by hook or crook, the Kenyan leader who was the keynote speaker and the Special Guest of Honor of then-President Mahama – the two are also known to be bosom buddies – was listed on the program brochure as “Mr. Uhuru Kenyatta, President of the Republic of Ghana.” Actually, he had the customary “His Excellency” prefixed to his name. and then, of course, last year, a hitherto smug and complacent and twice defeated Candidate Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo saw the proverbial light and through the vigilance of his campaign operatives, led by Mr. Mac Manu, and other grassroots supporters and sympathizers, resoundingly trounced the presidential incumbent whose party’s operatives had refined the art of election-rigging into a strategic classic of epic proportions. Now, if you were Mr. Uhuru Kenyatta, would you be very happy?
In other words, going to Kenya to monitor that country’s August 8 general election at the head of the delegation from the Democratic Union of Africa (DUA), must have made Mr. Mac Manu more fearsome than the leader of the Somalia-based Al-Shabbab terror network, or the Commanders-in-Chief of Al-Qaeda and the Taliban combined. The pretext given by Mr. Kenyatta’s government for refusing entry into his country to President Akufo-Addo’s 2016 electioneering campaign manager, is that some Kenyan political parties participating in the upcoming elections are also members of the Democratic Union of Africa. The insultingly unmistakable implication here is that the Mac Manu-led DUA delegation had some sinister agenda up its sleeves, as it were, to eviscerate the crude and decidedly undemocratic means by which Mr. Kenyatta’s government and political party have been rigging elections in that country. The stark reality here, of course, is that like the resoundingly defeated Mahama-led National Democratic Congress (NDC), the Kenyatta government is morbidly and deathly afraid of a clean democratic election.
Needless to say, Mr. Kenyatta has his Ghanaian “namesake” political and ideological brother smack in his corner. What I am simply and plainly saying here is that if any election observers and/or monitors are poised to facilitating and/or condoning the massive rigging of Kenya’s August 8 general election, the Mahama-led Commonwealth delegation looks more like it. It is also on record that in the wake of his December 2016 massive electoral defeat in Ghana, then-President Mahama spent a couple of weeks in Nairobi visiting a sympathetic President Kenyatta. And, oh, I nearly forgot to add that Mr. Mahama has reportedly called for an official investigation into the “mysterious” assassination of the ICT – or Information Communication Technology – Director of Kenya’s Election Board (IBEC). Ghanaians have a far better chance of solving the equally “mysterious” death of President Atta-Mills than the Kenyans the death of Mr. Chris Musando.
*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs
By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., Ph.D.
English Department, SUNY-Nassau
Garden City, New York
August 5, 2017
E-mail: [email protected]
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., Ph.D.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Feature Article