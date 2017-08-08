TOP STORIES
Until there will be peace on this earth,unless man seeks for God's rights rather than human rights.By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3742
|4.3786
|Euro
|5.1548
|5.1583
|Pound Sterling
|5.6935
|5.7009
|Swiss Franc
|4.4951
|4.4974
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4481
|3.4505
|S/African Rand
|0.3293
|0.3297
|Australian Dollar
|3.4537
|3.4616
Physician Assistants Students To Establish Diabetes & Hypertension Foundation In Ghana
Physician Assistant Student's Association of Ghana (PASAG NATIONAL) is a students Association of All the Fifteen Universities in in Ghana running BSC Community Medicine and Health leading to Physician Assistant Grade to practice medicine and basic surgery.
Diabetes mellitus (DM), commonly referred to as diabetes, is a group of metabolic disorders in which there are high blood sugar levels over a prolonged period.
Symptoms of high blood sugar include frequent urination, increased thirst, and increased hunger. If left untreated, diabetes can cause many complications.
Acute complications can include diabetic ketoacidosis, hyperosmolar hyperglycemic state, or death.Serious long-term complications include cardiovascular disease,stroke, chronic kidney disease, foot ulcers, and damage to the eyes.
Hypertension or High blood pressure is a common condition in which the long-term force of the blood against your artery walls is high enough that it may eventually cause health problems, such as heart disease.
Blood pressure is determined both by the amount of blood your heart pumps and the amount of resistance to blood flow in your arteries. The more blood your heart pumps and the narrower your arteries, the higher your blood pressure.
You can have high blood pressure (hypertension) for years without any symptoms. Even without symptoms, damage to blood vessels and your heart continues and can be detected. Uncontrolled high blood pressure increases your risk of serious health problems, including heart attack and stroke.
High blood pressure generally develops over many years, and it affects nearly everyone eventually. Fortunately, high blood pressure can be easily detected. And once you know you have high blood pressure, you can work with your doctor to control it.
Diabetes and Hypertension are intertwined they are twins. Due to this the National body of the Physician Assistant Students want to establish a foundation to create awareness and educate citizens of mother Ghana on these chronic diseases: the risk factors, the management, dietician advice etc.
The Program will however start in Nkoranza Municipality From 14th- 16th of August 2017. And it will continue every year at different places across Ghana
The foundation shall however be called PASAG - EDU- FORUM
The programs shall also include Screening, Radio talk, Medical presentation, outreach to churches referring, and dietician advice to clients. we are calling on all the stake holders to support this foundation, the media, Ministry of Health, Ghana Health Service etc.
Long live Ghana
Long live PASAG NATIONAL
Long live Edu-Forum Foundation.
Hon. Francis Appiah
( 0208294704)
President
Hon. Kwateng Okyere Capelice
(0553912782)
Vice President
Hon. Richmond Osei
054 8775726
General Secretary
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Health