TOP STORIES
"AS YOU KNOW YOUR HISTORY, YOU KNOW YOUR POWERBy: UAAHC
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3742
|4.3786
|Euro
|5.1548
|5.1583
|Pound Sterling
|5.6935
|5.7009
|Swiss Franc
|4.4951
|4.4974
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4481
|3.4505
|S/African Rand
|0.3293
|0.3297
|Australian Dollar
|3.4537
|3.4616
United Africa could be great force in the world-School manageress
The Manageress of the Seli’s International School in Sunyani, Mrs Rose Akapare, has observed that a united Africa could be one of the greatest forces for good in the world.
She added that that “finding an African solution to our problems can only be found in a united African”.
Mrs Akapare was addressing the 4thAnnual Graduation ceremony of the school on theme: ‘Rekindling the African Heritage through Education’.
She expressed concern about the youth of today who are so buried in the western culture forgetting the very culture that runs through their blood veins.
According to the Mrs Akapare, it was on the based this disturbing fact that the school thought it wise to educate its pupils and parents through the graduation on the rich and exuberant culture of African and to revive in pupils the African heritage instead of that of the European world.
She further urged pupils, staff and parents to abstain from all acts of indiscipline, especially mob actions.
The Director of the school, Mr. Lawrence Osei Bonsu, in an interview with Space News said he established the school believing that education is the most effective vehicle for change, thereby making the world better.
Inspired by this he indicated that Seli’s International School has since 2001 trained all manner of students regardless of race or faith, and that is the core pillar upon which the school will continue in its service to humanity.
According to him, management of the school will continue investing in the school and creating more programmes to unearth talents in the student.The Director advised parents to collaborate with the school to help develop their children.
The graduates displayed fantastic cultural skills with wonderful presentation of inspirational quotes among others, for which parents and invited guests could not help but give the kids a standing ovation at the end of the show.
Earlier students aged between 2 to 10 years dressed in fancy apparel and colourful costumes, showcased their creativity through multicultural dance performances witnessed by parents, school authorities and other guests in attendance.
The kids displayed complex moves of some African songs and dance to the admiration of the audience who attended the event held on the school premises. The school which started with 29 pupils, now has a population of over 500.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News