Mayhem Looms at Manhean: Can EPA and others stop it?
Around June 1997 a queen mother from one of the Ashanti region towns paid a courtesy call on Nana Akwasi Agyeman (aka kumkom) then Mayor of Kumasi (the Ashanti Regional capital) at his residence near Dekyemso. I was investigating the maverick over allegations that he was using KMA’s forklifts and earthmoving machines to do his private business among other things. The interview had barely commenced when the beautiful middle-aged woman arrived.
Her mission: KMA Task Force had destroyed or pulled down a petro filling station she’d put up in one of the suburbs in Kumasi. The petrol station had been built on a site already earmarked for road construction. She’d touched a wrong nerve unbeknownst to her.
The KMA Boss turned around as though he’d a message for me. And it was simply this: “You see how Kumasi people behave. This is a queen mother. You call yourself a queen mother, when you encroach lands …you should know better. Yet you chose to do the wrong thing and now you’re here to plead with me,” he charged.
His eyes still fixated on the woman, seething with anger.
“How can I condone with wrong doing?” he asked the woman.
And as if that wasn’t enough he asked the queen mother to leave his residence immediately.
“See, when I destroyed stores and stalls at Asafo market,” he narrated. ‘I was characterised as a ’wicked man’. My own uncle Otumfuo Opoku Ware II called me and said: Akwasi everyone is talking ill about you. Would halt this exercise…But I couldn’t be bothered.”
That was then two decades ago. Roughly two or three weeks ago, the police in Tarkwa, western region arrested a group of Chinse nationals that were allegedly mining in a school zone (Tarkwa Senior High Secondary School, formerly Tarsco).
May I ask: Can you do this in China, Russia or in the United States?
I don’t know what’s become of that case. But I hope the laws will deal with them, if it’s proven to be true to serve as a deterrent to others. And just as one thought, the act of indiscipline and lawlessness must be put on breaks elsewhere in the Greater Accra region a certain petrol station operator has done the unthinkable.
Reports from the local media say owners and parents of pupils of Obek Preparatory and Young Royals Academy Schools at Manhean near Ablekuma in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region are battling with the owner of a fuel station that’s building the facility near the school.
The location of the fuel station, which is currently under construction, according to them, poses grave danger to both pupils of the two schools and also residents around.
Can EPA and others stop the project?
The Environmental Protection Agency, (EPA Ghana) is an agency of Ministry of Environment, Science Technology and Innovation, established by EPA Act 490 (1994). The agency is dedicated to improving, conserving and promoting the country’s environment and striving for environmentally sustainable development with sound, efficient resource management taking into account social and equity issues. It oversees the implementation of the National Environment Policy EPA Ghana's mission is to manage, protect and enhance the country’s environment and seek common solutions to global environmental problems. In recent times the agency has been flooded with fire outbreaks most of them resulting from illegal siting of petrol stations.
According to the school all efforts to stop the owner of the under construction filling station had yielded no positive result. And it portends to be a long battle.
In the meantime the authorities of the school and parents have petitioned the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), National Petroleum Authority (NPA) and the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) requesting for the immediate stoppage of the pump station. They’re also calling on the government to stop the project immediately.
And did you know that living close to a petrol station can be a health hazard beside fire outbreaks risks?
Health experts have warned that living near a petrol station is 'bad for your health.’ They say the air in the immediate vicinity of garages is often polluted with airborne particles from evaporated fuel and therefore harmful to local residents.
Scientists from the University of Murcia in Spain who studied the effects of contamination at petrol stations have stated that: “Dangerous airborne organic compounds can travel as far as 100m from petrol stations.”
Also, they found that ‘dangerous airborne pollutants from garages could contaminate buildings as far as 100m away. The scientists said a 'minimum' distance of 50 metres should therefore be maintained between petrol stations and housing, and 100 metres for 'especially vulnerable' facilities such as hospitals, health centres, schools and old people's homes.’
Crackdowns
Not long ago there were calls to remove filling stations from r residential areas. It was basically due to the rampant fire outbreak at a Liquefied Petroleum Gas Station at Dansoman Estates in Accra that claimed one life and injured some people has shocked many people. Currently most people who live close to gas and petrol stations live in fear that sooner or later they could suffer the same fate.
Studies have shown that EPA rules are often not followed either by the city authorities or those who are responsible for allocating plots of land to petrol station owners.
The study also named Abeka-Lapaz. There, eight fuel and nine gas stations were found sited close to houses, restaurants, super markets, schools and churches. The situation wasn’t different in places such as Osu, Kaneshie, Mallam and Odorkor... Fuel and gas stations had been sited near the Osu Police Station.
The Greater Accra Region is not the only region that seems to have fallen foul of the law. At Kumasi specifically near the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology junction and Asafo, there are eight fuel stations which are all located close to houses and businesses. As a means of solving this problem The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has decided to remove all Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) stations in residential areas that fail to meet the guidelines for the establishment of such businesses by the end of next year.
Is it understood EPA has taken steps to deal with problems posed by illegally sited LP Gas stations by the EPA is good it must be extended to cover all illegally sited petrol stations as well. There is also the need for the formation of a high powered committee made up civil society actors, technocrats and men from the Ghana Fire Service to study the processes leading to the granting of permits to all gas stations in Accra and other parts of the country, the study reveals.
“Let’s not allow the situation to remain as it is currently otherwise Thousands of lives and property in residential areas of the country will be under threat of possible fire outbreaks resulting in distraction and death. We must all abide by rules and regulations in the construction of gas and fuel stations in residential areas of Ghana.”
So, somehow it seems in our part of the world it’s a taboo to enforce the laws or do what’s right. The reason, you could lose power in the next general elections. There’s often a threat issued by the law breakers or nonconformists. Thing is if they could warn the president saying we won’t vote for you in 2020, if you stop illegal mining. But the president had called their bluff. You’ve got to give the president credit. Our leaders rarely do that. Interestingly, many of our politicians and public office holders have fallen flat on this sword.
Basically, you succumb to pressure and allow indiscipline to take its course. Here’s another example, it’s a common sight squatter and hawkers swarm the streets of Accra and other big cities day in day out. Yet you cannot ask them to leave. Why? It’s a taboo. You cannot stop or evict them else they’d lose their livelihood. Yes, it’s a taboo as I’ve already indicated to crack down on illegal miners, when they’re brazenly destroying the ecosystems. Mind you if we give up they’ll take us for a ride. Let’s say no to indiscipline.
