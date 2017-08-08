TOP STORIES
Entrepreneurship And Business Summit 2017 Held At Takoradi
The 2017 entrepreneurship and business summit was dubbed; the business is more than the business and was held at Takoradi Technical University Auditorium last Saturday. (5th August 2017). In attendance were graduate from various schools, workers, business men and women and entrepreneurs within and around the western region. In an open address, the CEO of Enlighten Business Solutions, Mr Eboyi Nathan said, there are so many opportunities around us but our ability to identify them has become a problem. People have gotten dreams but for them to develop an idea is major challenge.
Michael Asiedu Gyensare, the first speaker of the day, touched on the topic
“DEVELOPING BUSIINESS IDEAS”.
He started the presentation by mentioning some prominent entrepreneurs in the world, some of the names he mentioned are Bill Gate, Aliko Dangote, Steve Jobs and Strive Masiyiwa. He stated that there are three types of ideas that develop into startups and these are Type A, Type B and Type C. he went ahead to talk about D.S.V. (Desirability, Sustainability and Value Creation). He also talked about the Steps involved in Developing a Business Idea.
Sir David, the second speaker for the day elaborated on the topic; “YOUR BUSINESS IN A COMPETITIVE MARKET”.
He started with a quote by David. F. R (2005) - “Success only rarely occurs by accident; rather it is the result of hard work directed toward achieving certain objectives”. He went ahead to explain what a business is and he said a business “Is giving what you have in exchange for what you need or lack”. He explained further by stating the implications in the definition and some of these implications are;
Everybody has something to offer and therefore potential for billions of businesses
Many people are already offering what they have, so how do you enter and rise above them?
The best businesses are those built based on passion, gifts, talents or skill sets.
He went ahead to state the three types of competitors and they are; supra competitors, same-level competitors and sub competitors. He also talked about strategic management.
Bismark Tay, the third speaker also made a presentation on the topic “DEVELOPING THE OWNER AND THEN THE BUSINESS”.
Mr. Tay stated that a business is part of the mind and also developing a good mind to power a good business and how to develop a good mind.
He also talked about the nine mindsets needed by every smart entrepreneur.
Mr. Johnson Kwame Wor, the final speaker for the day made a presentation on the topic “WAYS TO ADVERTISE YOURSELF AS A BUSINESS ENTITY”.
Mr. Wor explained what advertisement is and stated the reasons for advertisement, ways to advertise and strategies in advertising.
At the end of the summit, participants were awarded with certificates.
The CEO of Enlighten Business Solutions, the organizers of the 2017 entrepreneurship and business summit entreated participant to make good use of knowledge acquired to help reduce unemployment in Africa.
The next edition comes of on the 11th of November at Winneba.
He entreated everyone to take part of the summit, risk is not avoidable but it takes courageous people to face it.
