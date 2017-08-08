modernghana logo

Gov't To Build One Thousand K.G Schools To Strengthen Basic Education

Asempa Asa, Space FM, Sunyani
19 minutes ago | Education

The Deputy Minister for Education Dr. Yaw Osei Adu-Twum, has said government intends to build about one thousand Kindergarten schools to strengthen the basic education in the country.

According to the minister, about one thousand five hundred basic schools in the country do not have K.G. schools attached to them.

Dr. Adu Twum disclosed this at a Press Briefing regarding the implementation of Free Senior High School policy in the Brong- Ahafo region.

The minister noted that the building of the KG schools will be in phases, commencing with five hundred this year and another five hundred by next year.

He reiterated that government is poised to implement its flagship programme, the free senior high in September 2017.

The minister added that “there is no cut off as its been speculated but the programme will start with candidates who have successfully completed their BECE education”.

