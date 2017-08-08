TOP STORIES
WordDigest: Pray For An Opening Door
"And pray for us, too, that God may open a door for our message, so that we may proclaim the mystery of Christ, for which I am in chains"
[Colossians 4:3] NIV
Paul wrote these words while he was in chains in prison.
While in prison Paul kept looking for a change that God would have for him next.
No matter the predicament you see today, we serve a God who is in the business of setting people free.
When doors looked closed all round you, God is still in control of your situation.
Keep expecting and believing Christ Jesus for that change.
So keep praying because He promises to break the chains and open new doors of hope and victory in your life.
Be hopeful.
Prayer
Dear God, I put my trust in you for an opening door of victories over situations.
Confession
Indeed, you are the omniscient God.
WordDigest writer's /whatsapp page #: +233246646694
