Traditional Authorities Urged To Take Keen Interest In Local Governance
The Dean of the Institute of Local Government Studies (ILGS), Dr Eric Oduro Osae, has charged traditional authorities to take a keen interest in local governance in order make meaningful contributions in the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) for accelerated socioeconomic development of the country.
He said it is incumbent on the Chiefs to liaise with the assemblies in order to be well informed, so that they could educate the public to honor their responsibilities, such as paying their taxes to help build society.
Speaking at the sensitization workshop organized by the Centre for Local Governance Advocacy (CLGA) with funding from the IMCC for Non-State actors in the Brong Ahafo Region, Dr Oduro Osae urged the Chiefs, media and other actors to know the laws, adding that ignorance of the law was no excuse.
The workshop was based on Civil Society Organizations and traditional authorities on the Local governance Act936,) the revised composite budget and program based manual revised guild lines on the developments of the (2018-2022 DMTDP of MMDA's.
Dr Osae said in order to deepen democracy, the media and the chiefs need to give prominence to lesser units on the local government structure, such as the urban, town, area and zonal councils, as well as the unit committees, adding that it would enable the people to own the structures and contribute their quota effectively.
According him, increasing public participation would make it easier for local people to pay their taxes promptly.
He added that, the approach to addressing all bottlenecks in the local government system is for the media and the traditional authorities to be abreast with the state bylaws in order to perform effectively.
He said a lot of amendments have been made to the bylaws which require an intensive education for stakeholders, particular the media practitioner.
Dr. Oduro Osae called on the assemblies to distinguish between resources and revenue mobilization and devise strategies to mobilize resources from the corporate organizations within their catchment communities to enhance developmental projects.
He said instead of the assemblies taking advantage of resources from the institutions, they always mobilize monies from businesses of the local people in the community which makes it difficult to accelerate development.
He further called all local governance laws to be written in other local languages to suit the communities, adding that the purpose of the local governance laws is almost defeated because of lack of understanding of the terms involved.
