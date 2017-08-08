TOP STORIES
If you force yourself to be what you are not, you end up being what you don't want.By: James Adusei Boateng
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3742
|4.3786
|Euro
|5.1548
|5.1583
|Pound Sterling
|5.6935
|5.7009
|Swiss Franc
|4.4951
|4.4974
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4481
|3.4505
|S/African Rand
|0.3293
|0.3297
|Australian Dollar
|3.4537
|3.4616
Free SHS: No Cut-Off Point - Deputy Minister of Education
Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum,Deputy Minister of Education,has stated that there wouldn't be any cut-off point for students who hope to benefit from the September free senior high school program.
He denied NDC propaganda and rumors which says that NPP government intends to make aggregate 25 as the cut-off point for free SHS.
"There is no cut-off point for this year free SHS as people are thinking and doing propaganda against it,all what I will tell parents is that when your child gets school just go to where he or she got is free" he stated.
Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum,disclosed this to Sunyani based radio Metro 90.5FM,after press briefing on the implementation of Free senior high school(free SHS) at Eusbett hotel in Sunyani.
" The reason for this meeting with the media is to equip them to get the right information on the implementation of the free senior high school education (free SHS) program which will beings on September" he stated.
According to the Minister, it is government aim to make sure that the poor and less privileged get equal opportunity to quality secondary education, so creating a cut-off point would defeat the main idea of the policy.
"For the past 5 years,each year over 100,000 students unable to gain admission into various schools in Ghana all because of financial circumstances of their family and the free senior high School policy aims at correcting that" he added.
The policy is set to take effect in September 2017 in fulfilment of a long held campaign promise by the New Patriotic Party.
Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum,also said quality would not be sacrificed as the government rolls out the free senior high school (SHS) policy.
He charged parents not to listen to NDC propaganda against free SHS but rather encourage their children to learn hard.
"Government have put in place pragmatic and necessary interventions to make this year free SHS to be successful, infrastructures,feeding, textbooks and teachers motivation among others are in place" he said.
The minister urged various school heads not to try to collect money from parents," if any school head found that the law will deal with him or her" added.
"Any student who did not get chance to enjoy this year free SHS have another year by passing his or her examination (BECE)" he concluded.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Education