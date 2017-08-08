TOP STORIES
Include Sesame Farming In Planting For Food And Jobs-Gov’t Urged
The Ghana National Sesame Business Farmers’ Association have urged the government to as a matter of urgency to include Sesame farming in Planting for Food and Jobs.
The farmers drawn from the Northern , Upper East and Upper West Regions made the call when the programme Manager of the Joint Action for Farmers' Organizations in West Africa (JAFOWA ) , Mr Abdou Fall paid a working visit to inspect the ongoing two year Agro-ecological farming project in Sesamen production in the Kassena-Nankana West District of the Upper East Region.
Speaking to the Media , Mr Clifford Amoah Adagenera National Coordinator of Ghana National Sesame Business Farmers Association said the Northern, Upper East and Upper West Regions have the greatest potentials when it comes Sesame farming and when given the support could help transform the livelihoods of farmers particularly women and the youth.
He cited for instance that last two years, SNV, a Netherlands Development Organization partnered with Organization for Indigenous Initiatives and Sustainability (ORGIIS- Ghana) and the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to promote the growth of the crops in the Northern parts of the country which, he noted, impacted positively on the livelihoods of the people.
He stated apart from the crop being climate change resilience, it is and appropriate in growth for the northern sector , it is very cost effective when it comes to production and also high demand in the global market.
He stated that currently JAFOWA was partnering with Ghana National Sesame Business Farmers Association, ORGIIS-Ghana and the North Easthern Corridor Integrated Agency to promote agroecological farming in Sesame production targeting about 4507 farmers with emphasis on women and the youth in the Northern, Upper East and Upper West Regions.
Mr Julius Awaregya, the coordinator of Organization for Indigenous Initiatives and Sustainability ORGIIS- Ghana mentioned that although his outfit facilitated and got more market linkages for the farmers but the high taxes imposed on the Sesame production in Ghana discouraged many of the buyers making them to shift their focus to other countries where taxes were very low to buy.
He entreated the Savannah Accelerated Development Authority (SADA) to play a significant role by facilitating to ensure that tax relief on Sesame production was reduced drastically and to also ensure that it facilitates for the procurement of Sesame Seed Cleaning Machine for the farmers to help add value to the products to attract good market at the global market.
The Programme Manager of JAFOWA Mr Abdou Fall, said among the project objectives was to ensure household food security and income, save and sustainable agriculture, human health, soil health
He added that the project is to also ensure equality among male and women farmers in West Africa and influence policy and decision makers to ensure sustainable agriculture through agro-ecological farming practices particularly on Sesame production.
General News