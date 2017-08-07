TOP STORIES
Catholic Charismatic Renewal prays for sick children
Bolgatanga, Aug. 7, GNA - The Intercessory Ministry of the Catholic Charismatic Renewal at the Sacred Heart Cathedral Parish in Bolgatanga has donated some items and offered prayers for the children at the Paediatric Unit of the Upper East Regional Hospital.
Mr Jacob Alhassan, the Co-coordinator of the Ministry, told the Ghana News Agency after members of the group had prayed and interacted with the children and their mothers, that as part of the Ministry's responsibilities, it visited prisons and orphanages to offer prayers for the inmates to seek for God's intervention in their situation.
He said the move was extended to the hospital especially the Paediatric Unit for same reason, and added that 'children are dear to Jesus and dear to us, and so we pray for children and the sick for they are a blessing not to only the family but the nation.'
He said the initiative was also meant to encourage other organizations to come to the aid of the sick.
The group as part of the visit, donated a box of key soap to the patients and an undisclosed sum of money to seven identified needy mothers on admission at the unit.
Miss Sandra Duah, a Nursing Officer and Deputy Unit In Charge, said patients usually derived comfort and joy from such visits by organizations, and described the move by the group as very good.
GNA
By Godfred Polkuu, GNA
