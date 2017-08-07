modernghana logo

Chief appeals for school block at Awutu Loye

GNA
1 hour ago | Social News

Awutu-Senya (C/R), Aug. 7, GNA - Nana James Bortey, Chief of Awutu Loye, has appealed to government and other stakeholders in the education sector to help provide the over 400 children in the community with a school block.

He said the challenge the children experienced was that they have to walk long distance to town to attend schooling and this did not enhance effective teaching and learning.

Nana Bortey made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Awutu Loye, a farming community near Buduburam in the Central Region.

He said, with education being the key to success, there is the need for the children to get this essential training so that they would not find themselves wanting in future.

Nana Bortey called on Mr George Andah, the Member of Parliament for the area, to help meet their stated goal.

