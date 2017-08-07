TOP STORIES
They say, Best men are moulded Out of faultss, And for, the most become Much more better For being a little bad!By: Kwaye'm
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3742
|4.3786
|Euro
|5.1548
|5.1583
|Pound Sterling
|5.6935
|5.7009
|Swiss Franc
|4.4951
|4.4974
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4481
|3.4505
|S/African Rand
|0.3293
|0.3297
|Australian Dollar
|3.4537
|3.4616
Ghana needs Christian principles to facilitate socio-economic progress
By Robert Anane
Accra, Aug. 07, GNA - Strong adherence to Christian principles will boost Ghana's efforts to develop its abundant resources for national socio-economic progress.
This is because core Christian principles such as honesty, discipline, firmness of principle and being of selfless service to others, are the basic qualities required in citizens for the development of any nation.
Mr. David Renfroe, an elder of the Ghana Missionary Training Center (MTC) of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, told the Ghana News Agency during a media tour of the centre.
Elder Renfroe observed that when the concept of progress was wound in an attitude of selfishness, where everyone sought to amass lots of wealth unto their singular selves, it became difficult to effect significant progress within the larger society.
He said when people sought to fulfil the needs of others and detested selfishness and tendencies towards self-glorification, 'then we will be able to prosper together as a nation.'
Each week, hundreds of families across the globe, say farewell to their sons and daughters, as they embark on an 18 to 24-months journey as missionaries for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Each missionary receives instruction in one of the Church's 15 Missionary Training Centers (MTC), where they spend three to nine weeks in training, before departing for one of the Church's 400 plus missions throughout the world.
The missionaries, generally arrive at the MTC, already having a foundation of religious knowledge gained from instruction from the Church.
MTCs are sacred buildings dedicated as a place to provide young men and women a holy place, where they can learn more about Jesus Christ and His gospel, and prepare to declare His word.
Located in Accra, the MTC in Ghana is about 13 years old, and has the capacity for more than 300 trainees at a time.
It is one of the 15 MTCs in the world, and the only one in West Africa.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, whose members are often called Mormons, was founded in 1830 by Joseph Smith in the State of New York, USA. It is now a world-wide Christian faith.
GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Social News