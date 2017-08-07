TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3742
|4.3786
|Euro
|5.1548
|5.1583
|Pound Sterling
|5.6935
|5.7009
|Swiss Franc
|4.4951
|4.4974
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4481
|3.4505
|S/African Rand
|0.3293
|0.3297
|Australian Dollar
|3.4537
|3.4616
President reassures of creation of western-north region
Accra, Aug. 7, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday reassured the people of the Western Region that his government was committed to delimiting the vast proportions of the Region to ensure a more efficient governance system and an equitable development.
He said the processes leading to the creation of the western-north region had been put in motion, and in time, according to the dictates of the Constitution, there would be a referendum after all the necessary consultations had been carried out.
President Akufo-Addo gave the assurance when he interacted with the chiefs and people of Bibiani in the Western Region at the start of his three-day tour of the Region.
The tour would afford him the opportunity to hear, firsthand, the concerns and suggestions of the people.
The tour is also to thank the people for the massive support they gave him during the general election last year and to reassure them of honouring his electoral promises.
President Akufo-Addo told the gathering that in accordance with the law, he had received petitions for the creation of more regions from all over the country and that in keeping to constitutional provisions, had written to the Council of State since June 29, 2017, for their consideration.
He disclosed that the Council of State had scheduled August 15, 2017 to meet with him to discuss the way forward in that regard, and hopefully, after engaging the people on their expectations, a referendum would be held under the auspices of the Electoral Commission to create the region.
The announcement received a spontaneous and boisterous applause from the people, most of whom have championed the division of the Region to ensure a holistic development.
The President said his administration was determined to transforming the fortunes of Ghana through a sustainable development agenda to ensure prosperity for all, and asked the people to lend their support to government to enable it to deliver on its promises.
He said for the past six months, government was putting things right to revitalise the economy and steps taken to correct the country's fiscal challenges were yielding positive dividends.
President Akufo-Addo gave the assurance that in September the Free Senor High School initiative would be rolled out for the first batch of students.
He said his administration was putting in place prudent interventions to ensure that the country's cocoa production reached a peak of 1.5 million metric tonnes by the end of his tenure adding that this would bring the needed gains into the economy and provide jobs for the teeming youth.
President Akufo-Addo further assured the people that the 'One District, One Factory' Policy would commence in earnest this month, urging the people to support that agenda to improve on their livelihoods.
The President is expected to move to the Central Region after the tour of the Western Region.
GNA
