The Church urged to assist develop the nation
Robert Anane/ Gideon Ahenkorah, GNA
Accra, Aug 7, GNA - The church must assist Government to develop the nation by instilling morality in the public, to help mitigate the cankers of corruption and dishonesty in the society.
This would ensure the existence of transparency and accountability in all realms of affairs and propel the efforts of Government to develop the country for the betterment of all.
Mr John Koranteng, a Spokesperson for the New Missionary Training Centre (MTC) of The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints, said this on Monday, during a media facility tour of the new training centre in Accra.
The media facility tour, which was at the behest of Mr Scott Brubakar, the President of the MTC for Africa West , was aimed at exposing the Ghanaian media to the ultra-modern facility, which seeks to provide in-depth training to the Church's missionaries the world over.
The facility, which has a capacity to contain 320 missionaries, features extensive glass exteriors to maximize the use of natural light and create a sense of openness between the Centre and it surroundings.
It has large meeting rooms, rooms for practical lessons, barbering saloon, laundry, as well as outdoor and indoor study areas designed strategically to provide worthwhile training experience to missionaries. Mr Koranteng said the facility formed part of the Church's mission to provide robust training to full soldiers of Christ who would draw more souls for Christ and bring people into the light of salvation.
'We have been saved by Christ, so there is the need to make all people realise that and draw closer to God. Grooming our generation in the gospel of Christ is what we stand for,' he added.
He said: 'When every family in the community get to know Christ and follow his principles, peace and tranquillity will prevail for the progress of all'.
The Church, Mr Koranteng said, therefore played critical role in ensuring the economic and social progress of the country.
The original Ghana Missionary Training Centre, located in Tema, was built in 2002 and it served up to 100 new arrivals every three weeks.
By the Church's tradition, the missionaries usually spend three to twelve weeks at an MTC, where they receive training in doctrine, conduct, proselytizing methods, and, when required, a foreign language to equip them adequately to spread the gospel.
Elder Renbroe, a Missionary, said the new facility would expose Ghana to the world as people from all walks of life including missionaries would troop into the country for training and other areas of interest, adding that 'Ghana is a special place.'
Ghana is the first West African country to have this facility and this, Elder Renbroe, attributed to the favourable environment the country had created for the Church to thrive, adding that 'the Church currently has 15 Missionary Training Centres worldwide.'
Mr Daniel Kabason, another Spokesperson for the Centre, reaffirmed the commitment of the Church towards assisting the society in the areas of health and social development, adding that it had provided boreholes and toilet facilities for some communities.
He said the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints also organised health campaigns on polio and measles and assisted some victims who suffered the recent Ebola outbreaks in Liberia and other affected countries.
The newly constructed Missionary Training Centre would be opened for public tours from August 8 to 12.
