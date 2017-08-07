TOP STORIES
Nationwide TB survey before close of year
Koforidua, Aug 07, GNA - A nationwide tuberculosis (TB) survey is to be conducted before the close of the year to create a national database for the eradication of the disease.
This would be carried out by the National Tuberculosis (TB) Control Programme (NTCP).
Dr. Emmanuel Anane Yeboah of the NTCP announced this at the biannual review meeting of the Global Fund New Funding Model for the control of HIV and TB in prisons across the nation.
Under the programme, Planned Parenthood Association of Ghana (PPAG) together with Theater for Change, have been providing HIV and TB prevention and services to inmates of all the 46 prisons.
Dr. Yeboah noted that many people suffering from TB had not been seeking medical attention.
They would just go to the pharmacies and drug stores to buy drugs over the counter, something that has made the micro-bacteria, causing the disease, to develop resistance to current drugs being used for treatment.
He said the NTCP had recommended a second line of drugs for the treatment of patients, who appeared not to respond to the drugs prescribed for them.
He also spoke of the acquisition of a digital machine, which he described as more effective, efficient and could analyze many samples faster to aid early detection of the disease.
Ms. Anne-Marie Afainie-Godwyll, Coordinator of the Global Fund New Funding Model Project, asked that prisoners, who reacted positively to TB test, were promptly referred to hospital for treatment.
She added that discussions were on-going for the establishment of barbering centres in the male prisons, which would be supplied with clippers to stop the practice of inmates sharing blade and other sharp objects for hair cutting.
Mr. Adu Okyere of the PPAG Middle Zone, covering the Eastern, Ashanti and the Brong-Ahafo Regions, called for the Prison Service to engage trained personnel to man the TB Laboratory at the Kumasi Central Prisons.
This, he said, was necessary for collection of samples for TB testing.
He indicated that 27 prisoners at that prison were currently being treated for the disease.
GNA
By Edmund Quaynor, GNA
